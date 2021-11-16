ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumer confidence is rattled by inflation — but Americans are still shopping

By Nathaniel Meyersohn, Anneken Tappe
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
Americans keep spending even as prices are...

www.cnn.com

CNN

China may have to juice its economy soon as 'stagflation' risk rises

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — A Chinese central official has warned that stagflation could weigh on an already struggling economy next year. It's the latest sign that the government may be thinking about taking some aggressive steps to address slowing growth, including its first lending rate cut since early 2020.
BUSINESS
CNN

Target says it will never open on Thanksgiving again

New York (CNN Business) — Say goodbye to Target runs on Thanksgiving. Target (TGT) said Monday that it will close all of its stores on Thanksgiving every year from 2021 on. Target closed stores last year on Thanksgiving due to the pandemic and had previously announced it will close this Thanksgiving too.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

How hoarding saved Black Friday

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — For months, there have been warnings to shoppers:...
BUSINESS
Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
Vox

Americans are mad about the economy, but still ready to shop

Holiday shopping is going to be annoying this year. Many things are more expensive, and in-demand items are hard to find. It’s a real “All I want for Christmas is to stop hearing about supply chains and inflation for half a second” moment. While it’s a weird time in the...
BUSINESS
AFP

US retailers cheery about holiday season despite inflation

After nearly two years of pandemic gloom, American consumers appear primed to spend generously for the holidays in spite of worries over inflation and item availability. Retailers have seen strong buying interest this fall, with robust "back to school" and Halloween sales fueling optimism about the holiday season, which kicks off this week with "Black Friday." "All indications are that US consumers are looking to celebrate the holiday season," Target Chief Executive Brian Cornell said last week. "They are anxious to get together with family and friends." But gasoline prices are up more than 60 percent from a year ago, while this year's Thanksgiving feast will cost an estimated 14 percent more, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, an agricultural lobbying group.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Mind the (Europe-U.S.) gap

A look at the day ahead from Sujata Rao. When advance prints of Purchasing managers' Indexes (PMI) land, focus will be on businesses' input cost increases and whether they show signs of easing. The readings may also reinforce the gap between robust U.S. activity and COVID-plagued Europe, potentially further depressing...
BUSINESS
themreport.com

Inflation, Consumer Spending Driving Mortgage Rates Upward

Also this week, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.39%, with an average 0.6 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.27%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.28%. “The combination of rising inflation and consumer spending is driving mortgage rates higher,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Shoppers looking to buy a home are fueling strong demand, while ongoing inventory shortages are not improving in the presence of higher home prices. This reality illustrates the challenging situation facing the housing market.”
BUSINESS
AFP

Walmart confident on inventories, outlook despite higher inflation

Walmart expects higher annual profits and expressed confidence on Tuesday that the chain will have sufficient inventories for the holidays despite the global supply chain snarls that have fueled inflation and created shortages. - Costs rising - The biggest retailer in the world acknowledged the higher costs connected with global shipping and supply chain pressures, saying it has reduced markdowns on goods to lessen the hit to profit.
BUSINESS
local21news.com

Inflation affecting holiday shopping

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — As the holidays come near, Americans continue to face the effects of supply chain issues. Shoppers can expect to see some high prices along with shortages. FOX56’s Melanie Zayas joins us live with more on how people are embracing the holiday shopping season. Inflation...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
ctnewsjunkie.com

Inflation To Raise Consumer Prices Through Holidays

With a recent surge in inflation expected to continue through the year, Connecticut businesses and consumers are bracing for what could be a costly holiday season as prices remain elevated in stores, restaurants, and at the pumps. In a report last week, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that...
NEW HAVEN, CT
theridgewoodblog.net

Consumer Spending Update: Economic Confidence Remains Low in November

Ridgewood NJ, Economic confidence rose to 96.9 in this month’s Rasmussen Reports Economic Index, less than one point higher than October, which was the lowest index level since May 2020. Enthusiasm about the economy surged under former President Donald Trump, reaching as high as 147.8 in January 2020 before tumbling...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
investing.com

Inflation Fears Pose a Risk to Supercharged American Consumer

(Bloomberg) -- The recent spike in inflation risks denting the turbocharged spending growth that has fueled the U.S. economic recovery during the pandemic -- at least in the short term. That’s the conclusion some economists drew from the unexpected slump in consumer sentiment reported Friday, driven primarily by fears about...
BUSINESS
FiveThirtyEight

Most Americans Are Afraid Of Inflation

Welcome to Pollapalooza, our weekly polling roundup. You can see it at the grocery store, the gas station and your heating bill (though, mercifully, not at the liquor store): Prices are getting higher. Since October of last year, prices for consumer goods have risen 6.2 percent — the biggest year-over-year increase since 1990 — according to a report released Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Prices are on the rise in nearly every category, including gas, food and housing, largely as a result of supply chain disruption, labor shortages and lingering effects of the pandemic.
BUSINESS
