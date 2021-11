Speaker Sam Rayburn served longer. Speaker John W. McCormack shepherded through the Great Society legislation. But Speaker Nancy Pelosi might be the most accomplished and consequential speaker in the modern era on the following basis: The California Democrat passed more major legislation with smaller margins than any of her predecessors (McCormack, for example, had the largest Democratic House majority since 1936). And yes, she was the first woman to hold the job.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO