2023 Mazda CX-50 debuts with stylish lines and a more rugged vibe

Folks, you’re looking at the 2023 Mazda CX-50, the Japanese automaker’s newest entrant in the hotly-contested midsize crossover segment. Yes, the latest CX-50 is a crossover like the CX-5, and it rides on the same transverse underpinnings as the Mazda 3 and CX-30 . Mazda claims the 2023 CX-50 will go on sale next year alongside the CX-5 for the time being, but we reckon the former will eventually replace the latter in the automaker’s lineup.





“This new Mazda vehicle has been developed for North America, particularly to support the active outdoor lifestyles of customers in this region,” said Jeff Guyton, President and CEO of Mazda North American Operations. Mazda further adds the CX-50 heralds the arrival of more SUVs like the incoming CX-70 and CX90, both featuring an all-new longitudinal architecture.

At first glance, you wouldn’t be wrong to discern the all-new Mazda CX-50 as a CX-5 with plastic body cladding and chunkier tires, but there’s more to this crossover than meets the eye. Mazda claims the CX-50 is longer and has a broader track than the CX-5, allowing it to offer more room while giving it a wider stance. In addition, optional accessories like hood graphics and a roof rack further enhance its outdoorsy vibe.

Under the hood is the usual slew of powertrain options found in the CX-5, although all-wheel-drive is standard across the lineup. It starts with a naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. Higher trim variants receive a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-banger with 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque on 93 octane gas. Common across both engine choices is a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Mazda adds the 2023 CX-50 will also get electrified and hybrid powertrains later on, and it revealed the brand is working with fellow Japanese carmaker Toyota for the CX-50’s hybridization. If we have to guess, the CX-50 could get the RAV4 Hybrid’s powertrain , and the plug-in hybrid model might be a derivative of the powertrain in a RAV4 Prime .

The Mazda CX-50 is a genuine five-seat SUV with generous cargo room behind the rear seats. Meanwhile, the cabin features a similar design to what you’ll find in the CX-5, although the CX-50 gets plusher materials and an optional panoramic moonroof. “The CX-50 encourages people to immerse themselves in nature without compromising on the premium design and outstanding on-road performance Mazda is known for,” added Guyton.

Production for the 2023 Mazda CX-50 will commence at Mazda’s new production facility in Alabama shared with Toyota, the same place where the latter builds its Corolla Cross . The first deliveries will arrive at Mazda dealers in Spring 2022.

2023 Mazda CX-50 Gallery

