Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate is now in the hands of the jury. Deliberations are underway to decide whether he killed two men as an out-of-control vigilante or in self defense. But before deliberations even began came another eyebrow-raising moment as Rittenhouse himself was allowed to use a bingo-like tumbler to whittle down the number of jurors from 18 to 12. The six numbers he pulled out of the tumbler were excused from deliberations. The jury has seven women and five men, one of whom is Black.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO