Lady A talk with Savannah Guthrie for ‘Six-Minute Marathon’

Tyra Banks is going strong in her second season as Dancing With the Stars host. Although, during Monday night's episode, she had a bit of an awkward moment with judge Bruno Tonioli. After Olivia Jade Giannulli's performance to Queen's "Fat Bottomed Girls," Tonioli remarked that there was no "fat" in her routine. In response, Banks played on the title of the song and said that Giannulli was performing for those out there who could relate to Queen's track, including herself. On Twitter, DWTS viewers weren't very appreciative of the fact that Banks inserted herself in that narrative, and they made sure to voice those very concerns.
Comments / 0