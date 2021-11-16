Lady A talk with Savannah Guthrie for ‘Six-Minute Marathon’

Porsha Williams caused a stir on social media with her engagement announcement. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams made headlines when she confirmed her engagement. A lot of people were shocked by her romance with Simon Guobadia. He appeared on the previous season. However, he was married to Falynn Guobadia. Falynn was a guest on the show. She was also introduced Porsha’s friend. In one scene, Porsha came to their house. She enjoyed their swimming pool. So some fans of the show were taken aback by the developments. But Porsha would later deny that she had anything to do with Simon and Falynn’s divorce. She also said that she and Falynn were never actually friends.

