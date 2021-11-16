Meet 2 sisters who are ‘Hidden Heroes’ caring for their injured veteran dad

It's been 12 months since Robert Carter officially opened his heart — and home — to five siblings in foster care. And while it's certainly been a "busy" year for the single Ohio dad, 30, he tells PEOPLE he wouldn't have it any other way. "It's so beautiful to be...
CHESTER, S.C. — A South Carolina veteran is pushing for a special day of remembrance to honor an 11-year-old boy who died after pushing his sister out of the path of an oncoming car. Six years ago, La’Darious Wylie was waiting at a school bus stop with his 7-year-old sister,...
Meteorologist Bill Karins, subbing for Al Roker on TODAY, takes a moment on Veterans Day to thank veteran Lonnie Heidtke for rescuing Karins’ dad, a military helicopter pilot, after he was shot down during the Vietnam War.Nov. 11, 2021.
A brother and sister who thought they were recording videos for their military dad, who hadn’t been home for a year, got a big surprise as they came from school on their buses. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb has your Morning Boost.Nov. 9, 2021.
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown residents came together on Thursday to not only honor veterans but to also show appreciation for military and veteran caregivers. Mayor Treva Hodges officially announced Charlestown to be a Hidden Heroes City at the Veterans Day gathering, meaning the city is dedicated to providing support services for caregivers.
LORAIN, Ohio — Country legend John Rich held a concert in Lorain, Ohio, on Wednesday to benefit the Travis Mills Foundation, a nonprofit that supports post-9/11 veterans at a retreat in Maine. The organization helps veterans overcome physical and emotional scars — veterans like U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills...
Not many people exude passion and caring as much as Watertown’s Karen Lanser when she talks about her beloved, relatively new, pursuit in life — aiding veterans in obtaining service dogs through her charity organization, Heroes for Heroes. “When you said you wanted to do a story on Heroes for...
WASHINGTON (AP) — In her first solo White House event as first lady, Jill Biden went right into teacher mode Wednesday as she honored “hidden heroes” — the children and caregivers of injured U.S. troops. “My gosh," she said brightly to the little girl who had introduced her, a 9-year-old...
My dad spent the historic day, November 22, 1963—the day President Kennedy got shot—doing yard work for Mr. Lewis, his foreman from the steel mill. With nine kids still at home to feed and clothe, my dad moonlighted as a landscaper to earn a few extra dollars for the family budget.
HELENA, Mont. — Following Veterans Day, Governor Greg Gianforte issued a proclamation declaring Montana a Hidden Heroes State to recognize military caregivers. “Montana is proudly home to one of the highest numbers of veterans per capita in the nation. We’re also home to countless military and veteran caregivers, whether they’re parents, spouses, siblings, or friends,” Gov. Gianforte said. “By proclaiming Montana a Hidden Heroes State, we’re recognizing those who are serving these vital roles in our communities.”
Beginning last Saturday a small but heartfelt Thank You to Veterans Past, Present and Future began to appear at Veteran's Parks all over Columbia County. The Hometown Heroes of Columbia County found this way to not only thank but to also honor all those who have signed a contract with the American people to defend our country and our unique way of life from all enemies foreign and domestic.
LAKE NONA, Fla. – An Orlando World War II veteran wants to help others who served but may have been forgotten. Max Maxfield, 98, and his daughters have been donating care packages for homeless veterans since 2020 after the loss of his wife Julie. Wednesday, Maxfield completed over 350 bags...
Among our heroes of war have been the courageous War Dogs which have protected our soldiers and our country since WWI. Over 50,000 dogs have served in our US Military, and much of their heroism is still unknown.In 1942, the DFD (Dogs for Defense) program was formally established, making our ...
The History Channel commemorates Veterans Day with “Hidden Heroes: The Nisei Soldiers of WWII” (7 p.m., TV-PG). The term “Nisei” referred to second-generation Japanese-American citizens, those born and raised in the United States.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am one of four daughters, ages 69 to 61. Our dad is 95 and still lives independently, although one of us four girls comes each night to have dinner with him. He doesn’t drive anymore, and we do all of his shopping and errands for him. He is frail and has Parkinson’s disease. Our dad and three of the girls have been fully vaccinated, and those old enough have appointments for the booster.
Hayley Arceneaux, a former patient of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, was part of the first all-civilian space crew, inspiring the hospital’s young patients, particularly one space fan. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports and Areceneaux visits TODAY live along with Marlo Thomas, national outreach director for St. Jude, as our traditional Thanks + Giving series returns for the 18th year. “It’s my purpose in life, working with these kids,” Arceneaux says.Nov. 22, 2021.
RANDOLPH — Ryan Surber often thought of pilots as being superheroes. Maybe it was the influence of Tom Cruise’s performance in “Top Gun” which was so popular at the time but most likely it was from his own home life. Surber’s father, Don, was fulltime military in the Air National...
I’m not complaining, but after 23 years of column writing, it becomes increasingly challenging to find new angles for recurring events such as Mother’s Day or Memorial Day. So, when it came time to write about Veterans Day (again), I sought inspiration by calling a dear friend who served as...
Comments / 0