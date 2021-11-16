ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet 2 sisters who are ‘Hidden Heroes’ caring for their injured veteran dad

Cover picture for the articleThe Elizabeth Dole Foundation has launched a new initiative focusing...

The Evening News

Charlestown officially named Hidden Heroes City, honors veterans, caregivers

CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown residents came together on Thursday to not only honor veterans but to also show appreciation for military and veteran caregivers. Mayor Treva Hodges officially announced Charlestown to be a Hidden Heroes City at the Veterans Day gathering, meaning the city is dedicated to providing support services for caregivers.
CHARLESTOWN, IN
wnky.com

Hidden Heroes – Wendy Stephens

Wendy Stephens has worked at Metcalfe County High School for over half a decade, and every day she makes a difference in students’ lives. She is this week’s Hidden Hero.
METCALFE COUNTY, KY
hngnews.com

Local 'Heroes' support veterans

Not many people exude passion and caring as much as Watertown’s Karen Lanser when she talks about her beloved, relatively new, pursuit in life — aiding veterans in obtaining service dogs through her charity organization, Heroes for Heroes. “When you said you wanted to do a story on Heroes for...
WATERTOWN, WI
WBAL Radio

Jill Biden honors kids of injured troops as 'hidden heroes'

WASHINGTON (AP) — In her first solo White House event as first lady, Jill Biden went right into teacher mode Wednesday as she honored “hidden heroes” — the children and caregivers of injured U.S. troops. “My gosh," she said brightly to the little girl who had introduced her, a 9-year-old...
MILITARY
lebomag.com

On Dads and Heroes

My dad spent the historic day, November 22, 1963—the day President Kennedy got shot—doing yard work for Mr. Lewis, his foreman from the steel mill. With nine kids still at home to feed and clothe, my dad moonlighted as a landscaper to earn a few extra dollars for the family budget.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
KHQ Right Now

Gianforte recognizes military caregivers with Hidden Heroes State declaration

HELENA, Mont. — Following Veterans Day, Governor Greg Gianforte issued a proclamation declaring Montana a Hidden Heroes State to recognize military caregivers. “Montana is proudly home to one of the highest numbers of veterans per capita in the nation. We’re also home to countless military and veteran caregivers, whether they’re parents, spouses, siblings, or friends,” Gov. Gianforte said. “By proclaiming Montana a Hidden Heroes State, we’re recognizing those who are serving these vital roles in our communities.”
POLITICS
thechronicleonline.com

Salute to Veterans: Hometown Heroes honor local veterans

Beginning last Saturday a small but heartfelt Thank You to Veterans Past, Present and Future began to appear at Veteran's Parks all over Columbia County. The Hometown Heroes of Columbia County found this way to not only thank but to also honor all those who have signed a contract with the American people to defend our country and our unique way of life from all enemies foreign and domestic.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Colorado County Citizen

Celebrating our Veteran Heroes

Among our heroes of war have been the courageous War Dogs which have protected our soldiers and our country since WWI. Over 50,000 dogs have served in our US Military, and much of their heroism is still unknown.In 1942, the DFD (Dogs for Defense) program was formally established, making our ...
MILITARY
Kankakee Daily Journal

Hidden Heroes: The Nisei Soldiers

The History Channel commemorates Veterans Day with “Hidden Heroes: The Nisei Soldiers of WWII” (7 p.m., TV-PG). The term “Nisei” referred to second-generation Japanese-American citizens, those born and raised in the United States.
MILITARY
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

HEALTH: Sister insister: Visitors to 95-year-old dad should be vaccinated

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am one of four daughters, ages 69 to 61. Our dad is 95 and still lives independently, although one of us four girls comes each night to have dinner with him. He doesn’t drive anymore, and we do all of his shopping and errands for him. He is frail and has Parkinson’s disease. Our dad and three of the girls have been fully vaccinated, and those old enough have appointments for the booster.
RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Astronaut Hayley Arceneaux inspires St. Jude cancer patients

Hayley Arceneaux, a former patient of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, was part of the first all-civilian space crew, inspiring the hospital’s young patients, particularly one space fan. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports and Areceneaux visits TODAY live along with Marlo Thomas, national outreach director for St. Jude, as our traditional Thanks + Giving series returns for the 18th year. “It’s my purpose in life, working with these kids,” Arceneaux says.Nov. 22, 2021.
ADVOCACY
northeastnebraskanews.us

Veteran shares stories of ‘true heroes’

RANDOLPH — Ryan Surber often thought of pilots as being superheroes. Maybe it was the influence of Tom Cruise’s performance in “Top Gun” which was so popular at the time but most likely it was from his own home life. Surber’s father, Don, was fulltime military in the Air National...
RANDOLPH, NE
Noozhawk

Danny Tyree: Are Veterans the Heroes Who Keep on Giving?

I’m not complaining, but after 23 years of column writing, it becomes increasingly challenging to find new angles for recurring events such as Mother’s Day or Memorial Day. So, when it came time to write about Veterans Day (again), I sought inspiration by calling a dear friend who served as...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

