ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Fans in London celebrate 20th anniversary of first Harry Potter movie

TODAY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday marks 20 years since the first Harry...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
d1softballnews.com

Harry Potter reunion, Emma Watson’s post on Instagram

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone turns 20. Two decades have passed since the arrival in the cinema of the first film of the fantasy saga based on the novels of JK Rowling, whose success is worldwide. The life of the actors involved in the cast has changed dramatically and the protagonists will find themselves in one reunion on HBO Max, just announced and already long awaited. A project in style Friends Reunion, able to involve different generations.
MOVIES
Variety

Eddie Redmayne: Playing Trans Character in ‘The Danish Girl’ Was a ‘Mistake’

Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne has said that playing a trans character in “The Danish Girl” was a “mistake.” Based on true events, Redmayne played one of the first people in the world who underwent gender reassignment surgery in the Tom Hooper-directed film. Redmayne, who won a best actor Oscar in 2015 for playing disabled scientist Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything,” earned an Oscar nomination in the same category a year later for “The Danish Girl.” There were demands at the time for the character to be played by a trans actor. “No, I wouldn’t take it on now. I made that...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sam Claflin, Veronica Echegui Romantic Comedy ‘Book of Love’ Picked Up by Prime Video (Exclusive)

Amazon’s Prime Video has acquired U.S. and Canada streaming rights for the romantic comedy Book of Love, starring Sam Claflin and Verónica Echegui. Prime Video has set a streaming release date of Feb. 4 for the movie, which hails from XYZ Films, the banner best known for its genre fare, and BuzzFeed Studios. Additionally, BuzzFeed Studios is expanding its producer role and will now strategically collaborate on the marketing campaign for Love with Prime Video. BuzzFeed Studios will capitalize on insights from BuzzFeed’s vast media network and highly engaged global audience to form a unique digital marketing strategy in the months ahead. According to the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Bradley
Broadway.com

Get a First Look at London's Jessie Buckley & Eddie Redmayne-Led Cabaret Revival

Eddie Redmayne as Emcee in London's "Cabaret" Cabaret is back in London and now fans are getting a first look at the remount by director Rebecca Frecknall. As previously announced, BAFTA -nominated actress Jessie Buckley will play Sally Bowles and Oscar, BAFTA, Tony and Olivier winner Eddie Redmayne will take on the role of the Emcee. The cast also features Omari Douglas as Cliff Bradshaw, Liza Sadovy as Fraulein Schneider, Elliot Levey as Herr Schultz, Stewart Clarke as Ernst Ludwig and Anna-Jane Casey as Fraulein Kost. Cabaret features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and a book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, it takes place in Berlin as Nazis are rising to power and the relationships that form at the seedy Kit Kat Klub. The production begins performances on November 15. Go inside the musical by checking out the fresh photos below.
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
TENNIS
Variety

The Brit List: Tianna Johnson’s ‘Obeah’ Tops U.K. Screenplay Showcase

“Obeah” by Tianna Johnson has topped The Brit List, an annual showcase of unproduced screenplays out of the U.K. The list was compiled from recommendations by British production companies, talent agencies, sales companies, financiers, distributors and broadcasters. Johnson, represented by Curtis Brown, received 15 recommendations for urban fantasy drama TV show “Obeah.” “Maps,” a sci-fi TV show by as yet unrepresented writer Jessi Drewett received 13 recommendations. TV comedy drama “Animals,” by Laurence Coriat, who is represented by the Independent Talent Group, has Warp Films and Haut et Court attached as producers and received 12 recommendations. Scripts need a minimum of seven recommendations...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#The United Kingdom
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Unveils First 5 Minutes With Prehistoric Scene

Jurassic World: Dominion goes 65 million years into the past in its opening moments, which have been unveiled online ahead of its release next summer. The film picks up after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), which saw the destruction of the dinosaurs’ home, Isla Nublar, with a number of the animals escaping into the world at the movie’s end. Dominion stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and returning Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum. It was initially slated for June 11, 2021, but was pushed to June 2022 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Director Colin Trevorrow...
MOVIES
Variety

Clement Virgo Tapped to Direct ‘Black Cyclone’ Biopic About Bicycle Racer Major Taylor (EXCLUSIVE)

The life and career of legendary cyclist Marshall Walter “Major” Taylor will receive the biopic treatment with the feature drama “Black Cyclone,” helmed by Canadian filmmaker Clement Virgo. The film depicts the life story of the pioneering bicycle racer, best known to the world as “Major” Taylor. At the turn of the 20th century, Taylor made history when he became the world’s fastest man, as well as America’s first Black world champion, at the height of the Jim Crow era. Set in the late 1890s and early 1900s, an official description of the film notes taht “Black Cyclone” follows Taylor as...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ Sequel in the Works From Paramount

A sequel for Clifford the Big Red Dog is in the works. On Tuesday, Paramount Pictures confirmed the move after a 5-day theatrical opening of $22.2 million for the original Clifford the Big Red Dog, which launched simultaneously in theaters and on Paramount+ around Veterans Day. The family film adapted Norman Bridwell’s beloved children’s book series about a young New Yorker named Emily whose tiny new puppy grows to be 10 feet tall overnight. Clifford the Big Red Dog starred Darby Camp as Emily, as well as Jack Whitehall, John Cleese and Tony Hale. Walt Becker directed the film and Jay Scherick,...
PARAMOUNT, CA
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Who is Vinetria? 5 Things to Know About the Woman Spotted With Kanye West at Donda Academy Game

Love lockdown! Over the weekend, Kanye West was spotted sitting courtside at a Donda Academy basketball game with his rumored new girlfriend, model Vinetria. On Saturday, November 6, the 44-year-old rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, attended the Los Angeles-based private high school’s debut match in Minneapolis with the 22-year-old by his side. She shared a video of the Yeezy designer performing during halftime via her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dwayne Johnson Says He, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds Can Make Marvel and DC Crossover Film Happen

The idea of a crossover between DC's superheroes and Marvel's has been something that has always captivated fans. The first official crossover between the two happened in 1976, with the jointly-published Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, and there have been dozens more over the years...but it's been quite a while since one of those comics has been printed. Marvel editor Tom Brevoort has said that Marvel just doesn't consider such events worthwhile anymore, since they have to share the revenue with DC. While crossover books are always big sellers, the argument goes that Marvel can just make a big, ambitious book of their own, and even if it only sells 75% of what a crossover book would, that's still 25% more revenue than they would get profitsharing with another publisher.
TV SHOWS
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy