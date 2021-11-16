Fans in London celebrate 20th anniversary of first Harry Potter movie

“Obeah” by Tianna Johnson has topped The Brit List, an annual showcase of unproduced screenplays out of the U.K.
The list was compiled from recommendations by British production companies, talent agencies, sales companies, financiers, distributors and broadcasters.
Johnson, represented by Curtis Brown, received 15 recommendations for urban fantasy drama TV show “Obeah.” “Maps,” a sci-fi TV show by as yet unrepresented writer Jessi Drewett received 13 recommendations. TV comedy drama “Animals,” by Laurence Coriat, who is represented by the Independent Talent Group, has Warp Films and Haut et Court attached as producers and received 12 recommendations.
Scripts need a minimum of seven recommendations...
