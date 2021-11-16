ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson talk about ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday night, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Bill...

HuffingtonPost

Dan Aykroyd Explains Spooky Way He Came Up With Original 'Ghostbusters' Idea

Dan Aykroyd revealed he extracted the idea for the first “Ghostbusters” movie from a dentist who studied the paranormal. The comic actor revisited the roots of the 1984 horror comedy on “The Tonight Show” Monday to promote the new “Ghostbusters: Aftermath.” (Watch the video above.) As he and co-stars Ernie...
MOVIES
Extra

Will Ernie Hudson Appear in More ‘Ghostbusters’ Movies? What He Says!

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Ernie Hudson at the NYC premiere of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” where he was accompanied by his wife Linda. The original Ghostbuster revealed that it was “a spiritual moment” for him to be reunited with Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray. Ernie also expressed his appreciation for the...
MOVIES
Collider

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife': Final Trailer Reveals a Reimagined Slimer, Bill Murray's Return, and More

Break out those protons packs, because the final trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife has arrived. Sony has released the final bit of footage prior to the release of the upcoming sequel on November 19, highlighting new aspects of the classic paranormal story as Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, and Carrie Coon take over as the heads of the world’s most famous paranormal investigative story.
MOVIES
Dan Aykroyd
Ernie Hudson
Bill Murray
ComicBook

Original Ghostbusters Actors Praise Afterlife Co-Star Paul Rudd Taking Over From Bill Murray

In an appearance on The Tonight Show, original Ghostbusters actors Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Dan Aykroyd heaped praise on Ghostbusters: Afterlife and its star Paul Rudd, with Aykroyd saying that he believes Rudd is the best leading man of his generation, in the same way that Murray was in his prime. The film, which is set in the same timeline as the original two movies and pays homage to the late Harold Ramis, who starred as the fourth member of the Ghostbusters troupe, is set for a release this weekend, and hype is building even as the reviews are polarizing.
MOVIES
celebritypage.com

Original 'Ghostbuster' Ernie Hudson Opens Up On The Gang Back Together

It's been nearly 40 years since the original Ghostbusters answered the call and now the crew is suiting up again with a new cast in a new film. Our senior correspondent, Arthur Kade, connected with Winston Zeddemore himself, Ernie Hudson, to hear what he had to say about returning to the franchise:
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Bill Murray Has A Funny Take After Hearing How Most People Are Responding To Early Screenings Of Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Although the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife is primarily spotlighting new characters, there will be plenty of familiar faces from Ghostbusters past along for the ride. And unlike 2016’s Ghostbusters reboot, Bill Murray and the other original Ghostbusters actors involved will reprise their original roles. The public just has to wait a few more days until Afterlife premieres in theaters, but Murray recently shared a funny take on what he’s heard about how people who saw it early responded.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ghostbusters Franchise Director Ivan Reitman Speak on Afterlife Tribute to Harold Ramis

Fan demand for a proper third Ghostbusters movie essentially ceased after one of the original four of the group, co-writer Harold Ramis, tragically passed away back in 2014. The 2016 feature film from Paul Feig paid tribute to him and the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife is built around paying homage to his absence. In the context of the movie, Carrie Coon's character is the estranged daughter of Ramis' Egon, inheriting a busted farm house from him after his passing which happens to contain all of his old Ghostbusters equipment which his grandchildren happen to find. Speaking in a new interview with ComicBook.com, franchise producer and original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman opened up about making the new film without his longtime collaborator.
MOVIES
Parade

Who You Gonna Call When You're Thirsty During Ghostbusters: Afterlife? Dan Aykroyd for These Epic Cocktails Featuring His Vodka

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is premiering this Friday, November 19th—almost 40 years after the original Ghostbusters movie premiered!—and we couldn’t be more excited, or thirsty. And no, not for Hi-C Ecto Cooler, although that’s apparently making a comeback as well. We’re thirsty after seeing these insane Ghostbuster cocktails featuring Dan Aykroyd‘s luxury vodka brand, Crystal Head Vodka.
DRINKS
Tennessee Tribune

Hudson Returns to Ghostbusters

NASHVILLE, TN —Ernie Hudson has enjoyed a long and impressive career in films and television shows, but one of his most beloved and popular appearances came in “Ghostbusters.” Now the 75-year-old Hudson is enjoying being in the new “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” which opened last week to an almost five million dollar payday on Thursday night, and continues to do well in theaters. Hudson told the Hollywood Reporter he didn’t anticipate that there would be another “Ghostbusters” project that featured him, but he’s quite pleased that he got another opportunity to star in the franchise, with this edition being directed by Jason Reitman and produced by his father Ivan Reitman.
NASHVILLE, TN
TODAY.com

Peter Aykroyd, 'Saturday Night Live' writer and cast member, dies at 66

Peter Aykroyd, the former cast member and writer on "Saturday Night Live" and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died. He was believed to be 66. Aykroyd's passing was announced on Saturday's Simu Liu-hosted episode of "Saturday Night Live." The program aired a tribute to the late comic in the form of a short film that he had starred in titled "The Java Junkie." The noir parody features Aykroyd as a buggy character darting around town to satiate his coffee addiction. The short ends with a title card in tribute to Aykroyd.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
CELEBRITIES
swiowanewssource.com

Murray, Aykroyd, Hudson sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to late Harold Ramis

The stars of the original "Ghostbusters" pay tribute to their late co-star Harold Ramis - who played scientist Egon Spengler - at the world premiere of highly anticipated sequel "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" in New York. (Nov. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
CELEBRITIES
Observer

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Should Have Been Left for Dead

When I saw Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the presentation began with Jason Reitman sitting at an editing bay, genially introducing the film he had just co-written and directed— a regular Gen X Alistair Cooke. Reitman promised fans of the comedy franchise “the greatest Easter egg hunt of their lives.” He also informed us that during shooting, his father, Ivan Reitman, director of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, sat in a director’s chair alongside his son during production. “This is a film about a family, made by a family,” he said.
MOVIES
moviesinfocus.com

Remembering The Great Harold Ramis

The great Harold Ramis would have been 77 years old on 21 November 2021. He passed away on the 24 February, 2014 at the age of 69 from autoimmune inflammatory vasculitis. To many he will always be Egon Spengler in the Ghostbusters movies but to others he was a damn fine writer/director, behind some of the most influential comedy films of the last 40-odd years. Ramis directed Groundhog Day (a film that has become a modern classic) and the massively underrated Multiplicity (with Michael Keaton), while also helming National Lampoon’s Vacation, The Ice Harvest (a quirky and little seen black comedy with John Cusack), Analyse This (and That) and Bedazzled.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Claims He Got Family Approval for That Unexpected Cameo

With the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, the narrative unfolded in a different universe from the first two films, resulting in fans being more surprised when there were cameos and references to those first two adventures. However, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife serving as the third film in the original narrative, the connections were much more blatant, obvious, and expected, yet director Jason Reitman still managed to find ways to surprise audiences. Of one of the more unexpected elements, Reitman recently confirmed that he wouldn't have moved forward with those elements had he not gotten family approval ahead of time. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is in theaters now.
MOVIES

