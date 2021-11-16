Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson talk about ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

When I saw Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the presentation began with Jason Reitman sitting at an editing bay, genially introducing the film he had just co-written and directed— a regular Gen X Alistair Cooke. Reitman promised fans of the comedy franchise “the greatest Easter egg hunt of their lives.” He also informed us that during shooting, his father, Ivan Reitman, director of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, sat in a director’s chair alongside his son during production. “This is a film about a family, made by a family,” he said.
