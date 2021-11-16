Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson talk about ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

NASHVILLE, TN —Ernie Hudson has enjoyed a long and impressive career in films and television shows, but one of his most beloved and popular appearances came in “Ghostbusters.” Now the 75-year-old Hudson is enjoying being in the new “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” which opened last week to an almost five million dollar payday on Thursday night, and continues to do well in theaters. Hudson told the Hollywood Reporter he didn’t anticipate that there would be another “Ghostbusters” project that featured him, but he’s quite pleased that he got another opportunity to star in the franchise, with this edition being directed by Jason Reitman and produced by his father Ivan Reitman.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO