Ballet is not only a beautiful art form. It’s also an athletically-demanding series of steps and poses—some of which are harder than you might expect. Ballet is an impressive skill to learn, but it’s also fun. Many people think of going to ballet class as something that kids usually do, but the truth is, you’re never too old to start. If you’ve been thinking about trying your hand at ballet, this is your sign to go for it!

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO