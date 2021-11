Kimball Lady Longhorns golfer Payton Wise has recevied another award. She's All-State. Wise, who placed third at State last month, was voted onto the 2021 Nebraska Coaches Association All-State Team. Classification comparisons were based solely on the athletes' performance at the NSAA State Championships. A total of 15 Girls named to Super-State (including all ties). If the athlete placed in the top 5 in their classification and is not placed on Super-State, then the athlete receives All-State honors.

12 DAYS AGO