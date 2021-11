Note: Refresh this page throughout the Michigan State-Maryland game to see the latest updates. Michigan State 40, Maryland 21, final: The Spartans get the job done with a 19-point win over Maryland, led by a balanced offense of 287 passing yards by Payton Thorne with four touchdowns and 143 rushing yards with two touchdowns from Kenneth Walker III. Jayden Reed had eight catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns, and the Spartans’ defense has an improved day with 21 points given up. Michigan State now heads to Columbus next week to play first-place Ohio State while still controlling its own destiny in the Big Ten East race.

