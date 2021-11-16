ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Scatliffe Replaces James Monroe Iglehart in Hamilton

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou'll be back! Kyle Scatliffe returns to the Tony-winning smash Hamilton on November 16 in the dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson. Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart took his final bow in the show on November 14. Scatliffe previously appeared in Hamilton on the Great Bright...

Broadway.com

See LaChanze, Chuck Cooper, Michael Zegen & More in Broadway's Trouble in Mind

LaChanze, Chuck Cooper & Michael Zegen in "Trouble in Mind" Time for a debut! Over 65 years since its debut, Alice Childress’ acclaimed 1955 play Trouble in Mind is having its Broadway premiere at the American Airlines Theatre. With Tony winner LaChanze leading the company, Trouble in Mind began performances on October 29 and officially opens on November 18. Now, fans can get a glimpse of the production that also features The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Michael Zegen as Al Manners, Tony winner Chuck Cooper as Sheldon Forrester, Danielle Campbell as Judy Sears, Jessica Frances Dukes as Millie Davis, Brandon Micheal Hall as John Nevins, Simon Jones as Henry, Alex Mickiewicz as Eddie Fenton and Don Stephenson as Bill O’Wray thanks to these fresh photos. Charles Randolph-Wright directs the play, which follows an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production and gives audiences a wry and moving look at racism, identity and ego in the world of New York theater. Check out the photos below!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

Get a First Look of Joshua Henry and Ciara Renée as Dr. Pomatter and Jenna in Waitress

Joshua Henry and Ciara Renée as Dr. Pomatter and Jenna, respectively. This seems like a very good idea! As previously announced, Tony nominee Joshua Henry and Ciara Renée are heading to the diner in Waitress as Dr. Pomatter and Jenna, respectively. Henry will begin performances on November 29 while Renée will start her shift on November 25. This marks a reunion for Henry and Renée, who both earned Lucille Lortel Award nominations for their performances in Ross Golan's The Wrong Man off-Broadway; Henry garnered a 2020 Outer Critics Circle Award for his performance. Get a first look of the two above and be sure to head to the Ethel Barrymore Theatre to see them in action.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Clyde's, Starring Uzo Aduba, to Offer Live Simulcast Viewings During Its Final Two Weeks

Uzo Aduba & the Broadway company of "Clyde's" Can't make it to New York, but want to catch Lynn Nottage's Clyde's, starring Uzo Aduba? Second Stage Theater is partnering with Assemble Stream to offer simulcasts of the production for the final two weeks of its run from January 4, 2022 through January 16, allowing viewers the opportunity to witness a live Broadway performance from home. The simulcast will be captured by five to seven cameras and edited live as the performance happens. All cameras will be operated remotely and situated discreetly throughout the Helen Hayes Theater to avoid disrupting the audience in attendance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

Hooray for Tommy Tune! American Dance Machine Takes On The Will Rogers Follies with Original Stars

American Dance Machine for the 21st Century (ADM21), the reboot of the legendary Broadway choreography restoration project American Dance Machine, has launched its latest video. Led by Tony Award winner Cady Huffman, a group of some of the finest stage dancers recreate “Our Favorite Son,” the Cy Coleman (music), Betty Comden and Adolph Green (lyrics) showstopper from Tommy Tune’s Tony-winning 1991 musical triumph The Will Rogers Follies. Directed by Joshua Bergasse and conceived by Nikki Feirt Atkins, the performance features the original choreography by Tune and associate choreographer Jeff Calhoun staged by Patti D’Beck. Will Rogers Follies original featured performer Huffman steps up to the lead role of Will Rogers for “Our Favorite Son,” joined by 20 showgirls, including 9 additional original members of the Broadway company: Maria Calabrese Heyburn, Colleen Dunn, Sallie Mae Dunn, Eileen Grace Reynolds, Kimberly Hester, Luba Mason, Dana Moore, Angie Schworer, Allyson Tucker-Mitchell and Leigh Zimmerman. For more on the work of ADM21, please visit their website. (Keep watching after the song to see interviews with some of the incredible performers!)
THEATER & DANCE
Broadway.com

Andrew Garfield & Lin-Manuel Miranda on tick, tick...BOOM!: 'I Feel Like Jonathan Larson Is Smiling'

Andrew Garfield & Lin-Manuel Miranda on the set of "tick, tick...BOOM!" For years, Rent mastermind Jonathan Larson's tick, tick...BOOM! has been a cult favorite. Now, it's been adapted as a star-studded film, playing in movie theaters and on Netflix. On the latest episode of The Broadway Show, Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek spoke with the film's director Lin-Manuel Miranda and star Andrew Garfrield about honoring Larson's legacy with the movie adaptation. "In the Heights and Hamilton don't exist without Rent being the trailblazing force that it is," Miranda, who makes his directorial debut with the film, said. "I think he needed to write this show to clear space for Rent."
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Caroline, or Change to Release Broadway Revival Cast Recording

The Broadway cast of "Caroline, or Change" Turn up the radio! The currently-running revival of Caroline, or Change, starring Sharon D Clarke, will release a Broadway cast recording. The recording of the musical, which opened at Studio 54 on October 27, will be available digitally on December 17 ahead of a physical CD release on January 14, 2022. It is now available for preorder.
ENTERTAINMENT
Broadway.com

Jenn Colella, Phillipa Soo, Nikki M. James & More Set for World Premiere Musical Suffs at The Public Theater

Casting is set for the upcoming world premiere musical Suffs! As previously announced, Suffs will play at the Public Theater next year with performances beginning at the Newman Theater on March 10, 2022 with an official opening night set for April 6; performances are scheduled to run through April 24. Leigh Silverman directs the new work that features a book, music and lyrics by Shaina Taub.
THEATER & DANCE
Broadway.com

Get Ready, Poppets! Watch Rob McClure & the Cast of Mrs. Doubtfire Perform

Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, Rob McClure & Analise Scarpaci perform on "Good Morning America" Are you ready, dearies? Get a sneak peek of Mrs. Doubtfire, which officially opens at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on December 5, thanks to the cast performing the song "Bam! You're Rockin' Now" on Good Morning America on November 18. Watch as Tony nominee Rob McClure leads the company in the title role along with Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard. Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the 1993 hit movie of the same name, features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. Get ready to say hello to Broadway's new nanny by watching the clip below!
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Get a Royal First Look at Diana on Broadway

Roe Hartframpf and Jeanna de Waal in "Diana" Roll out the red carpet! Diana, the new bio-musical based on the life of Princess Diana, officially opens at Broadway's Longacre Theatre on November 17 and now you can get a royal first look at the production with these new photos. The cast is led by Jeanna de Waal in the title role, with Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. Created by the Tony-winning team behind Memphis—composer/lyricist David Bryan, book writer/lyricist Joe DiPietro and director Christopher Ashley—Diana is set as the world readies for a royal wedding. Get a glimpse into life inside the palace by checking out the photos below.
CELEBRITIES
Broadway.com

Tony Winner Michael McGrath Joins Cast of World Premiere of Britney Spears Musical Once Upon a One More Time

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Tony winner Michael McGrath has joined the cast of the world premiere of the Britney Spears musical Once Upon a One More Time. McGrath takes over the role of Narrator from the previously announced Tony winner John Glover, who has departed the production due to an illness in the family. As reported, the musical begins its world premiere at Washington, D.C's Shakespeare Theatre Company beginning on November 30.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

tick, tick...BOOM! Isn't Lin-Manuel Miranda's First Directing Credit on IMDb

Tick, tick...BOOM!, the film adaptation of Rent mastermind Jonathan Larson's autobiographical show, arrives on Netflix on November 19. Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda directs the film, which stars fellow Tony winner Andrew Garfield. Miranda, who has already received praise for his directorial debut, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the movie. A very fun fact was revealed during the sit-down: tick, tick...BOOM! isn't technically his first directing credit—at least, not on IMDb. "In the early days of IMDb, you didn't need to prove you'd made a movie. My friend Adam and I made a 40-minute movie over the course of three sleepovers in tenth grade called Clayton's Friends," he explained. "It literally was a sleepover movie. I can't get it off IMDb." Read the riveting description of that project here, and watch the full interview below.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Check Out Spectacular New Production Photos from Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Natalie Mendoza & the Broadway company of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" Ladies and gentlemen, bohemians and artists—feast your eyes on spectacular, spectacular new production photos from the Tony-winning musical Moulin Rouge! These shots feature Natalie Mendoza as Satine, Tony winners Aaron Tveit and Danny Burstein as Christian and Harold Zidler, respectively, along with Sahr Ngaujah as Toulouse-Lautrec, Robyn Hurder as Nini, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Tam Mutu as The Duke of Monroth. Enjoy the photos below, and then experience the resplendent show for yourself at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Natalie Mendoza on How Her Time as Monk Prepared Her for the 'Out-of-Body Experience' of Playing Satine in Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Natalie Mendoza is currently flying high as Satine the Sparkling Diamond in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. This marks a full-circle moment for the actress who also appeared as a dancer in Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film of the same name. Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper sat down with Mendoza at the Renaissance Hotel in Times Square to chat about her history with the Tony-winning musical, her time as a Monk and more.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Whoopee! Chicago & Waitress to Perform During the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS

Here's something theater fans can be thankful for: two fan-favorite Broadway shows will be taking the stage during the Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS! The broadcast, which will begin at 9AM ET on November 25 on CBS and Paramount+, will feature live performances from the Broadway cast of Chicago and Waitress' Jennifer Nettles and Erich Bergen.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Jocelyn Bioh on How Bringing Nollywood Dreams to the Stage Feels 'Like Christmas Morning'

Emana Rachelle in Jocelyn Bioh's play "Nollywood Dreams" Playwright Jocelyn Bioh, whose play School Girls; or, the African Mean Girls Play won the 2018 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, the Outer Critics Circle John Gassner Award for New American Playwright and the Dramatists Guild Hull-Warriner Award, is back on the boards this season. Her play Nollywood Dreams just opened at off-Broadway's MCC Theater on November 11. Originally set to play in 2020, Nollywood Dreams was postponed due to the theater shutdown. Broadway.com correspondent Charlie Cooper chatted with the playwright on The Broadway Show about what it's like to see her show finally take the stage and more.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Here's a First Look at Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones & More in Clyde's

Order up! Two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage's Clyde's officially opens at the Helen Hayes Theater on November 23. Directed by Kate Whoriskey, Clyde's stars Emmy winners Uzo Aduba and Ron Cephas Jones along with Kara Young, Reza Salazar and Edmund Donovan. The play centers on the formerly incarcerated kitchen staff of a truck-stop sandwich shop that are offered a shot at reclaiming their lives. Even as the shop’s callous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by the enigmatic, zen-like chef and his belief in the possibility of the perfect sandwich. Check out photos from the show below!
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Anything Goes London Revival Sets West End Return & U.K. Tour

Robert Lindsay, Jack Wilcox, Sutton Foster, Haydn Oakley and Samuel Edwards in the West End production of "Anything Goes" Get ready to set sail! The London revival of Cole Porter's Anything Goes, which recently concluded its limited run at the Barbican Theatre, will return next summer. The Tony-winning musical is set to play an eight-week run at the Barbican Theatre beginning July 15, 2022. Prior to its West End return, Anything Goes will tour the U.K. beginning in April 2022 traveling to Bristol, Liverpool, Edinburgh, and Canterbury on its way to the Barbican. Casting will be announced at a later date.
THEATER & DANCE

