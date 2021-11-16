Kyle Scatliffe Replaces James Monroe Iglehart in Hamilton

LaChanze, Chuck Cooper & Michael Zegen in "Trouble in Mind" Time for a debut! Over 65 years since its debut, Alice Childress’ acclaimed 1955 play Trouble in Mind is having its Broadway premiere at the American Airlines Theatre. With Tony winner LaChanze leading the company, Trouble in Mind began performances on October 29 and officially opens on November 18. Now, fans can get a glimpse of the production that also features The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Michael Zegen as Al Manners, Tony winner Chuck Cooper as Sheldon Forrester, Danielle Campbell as Judy Sears, Jessica Frances Dukes as Millie Davis, Brandon Micheal Hall as John Nevins, Simon Jones as Henry, Alex Mickiewicz as Eddie Fenton and Don Stephenson as Bill O’Wray thanks to these fresh photos. Charles Randolph-Wright directs the play, which follows an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production and gives audiences a wry and moving look at racism, identity and ego in the world of New York theater. Check out the photos below!

