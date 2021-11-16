ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: JoJo Siwa Gets Candid About Her Public Breakup and Why She’s Still Best Friends With Her Ex-Girlfriend

By Editorial Cartoon
Pride Source
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoJo Siwa is many things at 18 years old: an incredibly popular YouTube star, an accomplished dancer, a trailblazer, a teen idol, and a loud and proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. She also knows what it’s like to be in and out of romantic love in the limelight....

pridesource.com

Cosmopolitan

JoJo Siwa Just Explained Why She and Kylie Prew Broke Up

JoJo Siwa just confirmed reports that she and her girlfriend Kylie Prew have broken up. Speaking to Paris Hilton on the This Is Paris podcast, via People, JoJo said, “I have yet to talk about this officially, publicly, but we broke up.” She added that she and Kylie are still close, saying, “But she is literally still my best friend. I talked to her yesterday. She just got a new puppy. She’s awesome. She’s having the time of her life; I’m having the time of my life.”
The Independent

JoJo Siwa addresses split from girlfriend Kylie Prew during AMAs red carpet appearance

Entertainer JoJo Siwa opened up about the split from her girlfriend Kylie Prew during an appearance on the AMAs red carpet. Speaking to People, Siwa spoke candidly about how she was finding the experience, following her nine-month relationship with Prew. “It’s been wild, it’s been crazy,” the 19-year-old said. “I was with my girlfriend for nine months, and those nine months were amazing and incredible.”She continued: “One thing that I’m grateful for is that we’re both OK... we’re obviously not as close as we used to be, but we’re both OK, and we’re both happy, and that’s all that...
Billboard

JoJo Siwa Performs a Hot Salsa on ‘DWTS’: Watch

JoJo Siwa has been on a hot streak through last season of Dancing With The Stars, impressing the judges and making fans along the way. Following a bump last week which saw Siwa briefly dumped into the bottom two and stave off elimination, she was back to her sizzling best on Monday (Nov. 8).
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa Admits Her ‘Body Has Changed A Lot’ After ‘Not Feeling Confident’ Ahead Of ‘DWTS’

JoJo Siwa’s growing strength & tone is hard to miss when she’s performing on ‘DWTS.’ She opened up about how the experience has changed her body and mind. JoJo Siwa has blown away the judges and her fans on Dancing With The Stars week after week, as part of a history-making partnership with Jenna Johnson. Now, as the duo prepares to enter the finals, the pop sensation is opening up about her experience on the show and how it has changed her in more ways than one. “My body has changed a lot. My mind has changed more than my body, but I have dropped multiple sizes in clothes,” JoJo revealed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, while discussing her new Peacock series JoJo’s Dance Pop Revolution. “Jenna has transformed my body. I could not do one single push up when we started and now, every day we do 15 solid nose to the ground, no cheating push-ups. I do it twice a day — once with her, once on my own.”
Extra

JoJo Siwa Gets Real About the Pressure of Working with Her Mom

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with JoJo Siwa and her mom Jessalyn Siwa about their new Peacock series “Siwas Dance Pop Revolution,” on which they are searching for the “most amazing, adorable, talented girl group.”. JoJo shared, “It was scary because… the girl group that she's making, I'm their choreographer and...
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Begs JoJo Siwa To Come Visit Her Daughter Kulture, 3, For Christmas At AMAs

Cardi B took a moment while hosting the 2021 AMAs to ask teen superstar JoJo Siwa to visit the rapper’s 3-year-old daughter during the holiday season. To no one’s surprise, Cardi B has already delivered an epic moment while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21. Early in the star-studded show, Cardi called out to presenter JoJo Siwa in the crowd and asked the 18-year-old superstar if she could pay a visit to Cardi’s daughter Kulture, 3, for Christmas. Cardi said that the visit would be especially appreciated, since JoJo was apparently busy and couldn’t attend Kulture’s princess-themed birthday party in July. After JoJo gave the camera a thumbs up about Cardi’s request, the host said, “Y’all rappers ain’t got nothing on JoJo Siwa.”
Us Weekly

JoJo Siwa Wears Dress and Heels for the ‘First Time’ in Her Life on the American Music Awards 2021 Red Carpet

Gone glam! JoJo Siwa’s 2021 American Music Awards ensemble has fans going positively wild over her glamorous look. The 18-year-old attended the 49th annual awards ceremony celebrating the year’s biggest hits on Sunday, November 21, in a floor-length black gown featuring an off-the-shoulder tulle skirt with tiered ruffle detailing. She teamed the number with mesh pumps and ditched her signature ponytail for a half-up, half-down style.
Page Six

JoJo Siwa says Kylie Prew breakup happened ‘all of a sudden’

JoJo Siwa says her breakup with ex-girlfriend Kylie Prew just sort of happened after less than a year of dating. “I fell in love with somebody who I didn’t ever expect to fall in love with. We met on a cruise ship. She was my best friend,” the 18-year-old told People on Friday. “And then we went to Disney together, and all of a sudden … it kind of all happened.”
HollywoodLife

JoJo Siwa Ditches Her Signature Ponytail To Let Her Hair Down In Daring Look At The AMAs

JoJo Siwa is all grown up! The YouTube star looked so glam on the red carpet at the American Music Awards before presenting to BTS!. JoJo Siwa tried a new look out on the red carpet at the American Music Awards! The 18-year-old ditched her signature bow ponytail for the red carpet at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21. Instead, she kept her blonde locks back into a chic half-pony, wearing most of her hair down and in curls going down the back.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVShowsAce

JoJo Siwa Suffered An Injury — What’s Her Current Status?

It’s not uncommon for Dancing With The Stars contestants to sustain injuries. After all, it’s pretty intense exercise! But semifinalist JoJo Siwa recently revealed she suffered an injury during Janet Jackson Night performance. Will she recover in time for the semifinals?. JoJo Siwa slayed her Salsa, but also managed to...
THEATER & DANCE

