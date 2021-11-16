ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Congressman Larry Hopkins dead at 88

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 /WKYT) – Former Kentucky Congressman Larry J. Hopkins has died.

Family friend and former Kentucky Wildcat Rex Chapman first tweeted the news early Tuesday morning.

FOX 56 independently confirmed the information.

Hopkins was elected to serve Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District in 1978. He held the position until 1993.

He was the Republican nominee for Kentucky’s gubernatorial race in 1991 but lost to Brereton Jones.

Hopkins later endorsed former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear in his bid for reelection.

He died at the age of 88. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

