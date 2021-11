An Ohio jury decided Tuesday that pharmacies owned by Walmart, Walgreens and CVS bear responsibility for the opioid crisis in two counties in the US state. The case marks the first instance in which distributors of the addictive painkillers -- rather than manufacturers -- have been found liable for the health crisis that has claimed more than 500,000 lives in the United States over the last two decades.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO