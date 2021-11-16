Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G

After the initial launch in Asia, Realme just launched its latest flagship in the European market: Realme GT Neo2 is now officially available in Europe with a discounted price tag due to a deal launched for the Black Friday period. At its price, it is one of the most stunning flagship killers you can buy in the current market. But is it really the best or you can find something better as a European customer? If we look at the concurrence, there are not many flagship killers able to compete with the Realme GT Neo2, that is the reason why we decided to include the best ones in comparison. This is a comparison between the specifications of Realme GT Neo2 and Xiaomi 11T. Tomorrow, we will publish another comparison between Realme GT Neo2 and OnePlus Nord 2 5G, covering the two most amazing flagships you can get in the same price range as the GT Neo2 if you live in Europe.

