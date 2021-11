Professional chefs all give the same advice: “Just go to the market and see what inspires you!” It’s easy for them to say: We all know the trope of the chef in the farmers market, tote bags and the occasional wagon overflowing with produce as they flit from stall to stall, strategizing the many wonderful dishes they will conjure from these raw materials. But if you, a regular citizen, have ever tried to replicate this scenario, then you’re probably familiar with the high hopes, dashed expectations, and wilted vegetable aftermath of an impulsive market trip.

AGRICULTURE ・ 11 DAYS AGO