The Best of WWE

Cover picture for the articleTriple H, The Undertaker, Charlotte Flair and dozens of other Superstars compete...

stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star In Talks With Playboy

Fans have seen many of their favorite stars get released from WWE in recent months, and Chelsea Green happened to be one of the names who got cut back in April. Since then Chelsea Green has been busy building up her brand and her podcast, and she stated in the past that she hoped to work with Playboy. Now it seems that her wish is coming true as Chelsea Green noted on a recent episode of Green With Envy that she’s currently in talks with Playboy.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Recently Released WWE Star Already In Demand

On Thursday evening, WWE released 18 wrestlers in total, including Scarlett Bordeaux. Scarlett, who is engaged to Karrion Kross, was signed in November 2019 and had worked as his valet in NXT. She was rumored to join him on RAW, but that never happened. Bordeaux has a 30-day non-compete clause...
WWE
The Undertaker
Triple H
Charlotte Flair
ComicBook

Watch: WWE Fan Attacks Seth Rollins During WWE Raw

Seth Rollins was jumped by a fan inside the Barclays Center during this week's Monday Night Raw. Rollins was originally scheduled to have a match against Finn Balor, but after cutting a promo about his Survivor Series victory "The Visionary" wound up brawling with the former NXT Champion. Rollins eventually got the better of the scrap and nailed Balor with two Curb Stomps before gloating on the entrance ramp. But as he turned around he was tackled by the fan, who was immediately swarmed by referees.
WWE
ComicBook

Watch: More Angles of WWE Fan Attacking Seth Rollins Inside the Barclays Center

Seth Rollins was on the receiving end of an attack by a WWE fan this week during the latest Monday Night Raw episode inside Brooklyn's Barclays Center. The fan tackled the former WWE Champion as he was making his way up the entrance ramp following a beatdown of Finn Balor. The tackle was shown on the broadcast before cameras quickly cut away, though more angles from fans taking videos show he was quickly swarmed by referees and security before being escorted away. You can see some of the different angles of the incident below.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Superstar Fined $1 Million Dollars

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with a fantastic match between Charlotte Flair and Shotzi, and then it was time to address what happened during last week's episode. For those who don't remember, last week Brock Lesnar was pretty pissed to learn that he was indefinitely suspended for going off on a cameraman, and that's when he attacked Co-General Manager Adam Pearce. To say Pearce was angry would be an understatement, so that's why tonight he revealed that he would be adding to the suspension, fining Lesnar a whopping $1 million dollars to ensure this kind of thing never happens again.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Survivor Series#Bouts#Combat#Undertaker
wrestlingrumors.net

These WWE Wrestlers Requested To Be Released

They got what they wanted. Last week, WWE continued its streak of releasing wrestlers from the company. This is something that they have done on and off for over the last year and a half, with eighteen more wrestlers being let go in the span of about an hour last week. As has been the case before though, not all of the releases were the same, and some of them were different than the others.
WWE
411mania.com

What Happened After WWE Raw Ended

A new report has some details on what happened after Raw went off the air. PWInsider reports that Kevin Owens came back out to attack Big E. and was joined by Austin Theory and Seth Rollins. Soon after, a host of other heels came out and Drew McIntyre led a...
WWE
WWE
Bad Left Hook

Crawford vs Porter full fight video highlights

Terence Crawford didn’t have it all his way against Shawn Porter, but finished in style yet again, dropping Porter twice in the 10th round to score another stoppage win when Porter’s father and trainer Kenny stopped the bout. Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) got a ton of trouble from the always-determined...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 43 preview, ‘Vieira vs Tate’ predictions

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate will battle hot-and-cold division bruiser Ketlen Vieira for the right to stay alive in the 135-pound title chase, courtesy of the UFC Vegas 43 main event on Sat. night (Nov. 20, 2021) inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. And like every UFC fight card — both good and bad — we’re here to help decide who wins and who loses tomorrow night in “Sin City.”
UFC
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Xavier Woods Discusses WWE Possibly Releasing Him

WWE has released a lot of talent and employees since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Xavier Woods is not worried about the day of him potentially getting a call to let him know he’s been let go. The reason for that is due to him building a brand outside of WWE such as his hosting gig on G4.
WWE
WWE

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro def. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

On a historic night for Randy Orton that saw him break the record for most pay-per-view matches in WWE history, The Viper once again delivered an RKO out of nowhere to give RK-Bro a victory over The Usos. Despite their new partnership, Orton and Riddle looked like veterans in the...
WWE
Wrestling World

What happened to Sarray in WWE?

In recent weeks, several WWE Superstars have undergone some quite important changes in the rings of the McMahon-owned company, being moved from one roster to another, changing their name or being joined by some other athlete with whom to build new storylines in tag team and not. in single. Especially...
WWE
Wrestling World

Damian Priest analyzes WWE releases

In recent months, but also over the last few years, WWE has devoted a lot to doing some big "cleanups" of its roster, firing many athletes it no longer considered necessary on its rosters, including big names from the top of the league card of the Stamford company, such as Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Lana, Nia Jax, Aleister Black, Rusev and many others.
WWE

