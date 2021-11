We think that Eli Lilly stock (NYSE: LLY) currently is a better pick compared to Abbott Labs stock (NYSE: ABT) with similar market capitalization in the healthcare sector, despite Eli Lilly being the more expensive of the two. LLY stock trades at about 9.5x trailing revenues, compared to 5.5x for ABT stock. Although both the companies saw a rise in revenue over the last year or so, with Covid-19 testing driving Abbott’s sales and market share gains for some of Eli Lilly’s drugs, including diabetes drug Trulicity, as well as its Covid-19 treatment, aiding its top-line expansion. ABT stock has been weighed down over the recent months owing to the rising vaccination rate, and subsequent decline anticipated for its Covid-19 related business.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO