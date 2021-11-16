ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

FibroBiologics Secures $100 Million Capital Commitment from GEM as Company Seeks to Go Public

By FibroBiologics, Global Emerging Markets
Brenham Banner-Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Company plans to go public via SPAC, reverse merger, or a direct listing. HOUSTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- FibroBiologics, a clinical stage company developing fibroblast-based therapeutic cures for chronic...

www.brenhambanner.com



