The chickens have come home to roost barely four years after President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s ill-advised decision to disarm the anti-poaching unit.The poachers have won the battle as the Botswana government concedes defeat in their continued fight against unrelenting rhino poachers who have killed at least 100 of the animals in the past three years.The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (DWNP) has taken a decision to relocate the animals to an unspecified location in the North West District of Botswana to protect them from poachers.Speaking to Sunday Standard this past Friday DWNP Director Dr. Kabelo Senyatso confirmed the relocation but...

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO