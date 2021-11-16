ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, KS

Fourth Annual IFD Stuff the Ambulance

By Matt Jordan
kggfradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndependence Fire and EMS will be hosting their 4th Annual Stuff the Ambulance event. IFD...

kggfradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Society
City
Independence, KS
The Associated Press

Official: More than 90% of fed workers got shots by deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 90% of federal workers received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden. Biden announced in September that more than 3.5 million federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no option to get regularly tested instead, unless they secured an approved medical or religious exemption. A U.S. official said the vast majority of federal workers are fully vaccinated, and that a smaller number have pending or approved exceptions to the mandate.
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ambulance#Charity#Fourth Annual#Ifd Stuff#Independence Fire#Ems#Ifd Lt#Kvc

Comments / 0

Community Policy