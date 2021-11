NEW YORK -- Tuesday was the start of Mike Krzyzewski's farewell tour. Tuesday was also the start of Paolo Banchero's push to be the No. 1 pick in June's NBA draft. But by the end of No. 9 Duke's 79-71 win over No. 10 Kentucky, the biggest storyline coming out of Madison Square Garden was freshman guard Trevor Keels, who stole the show with 25 points in leading the Blue Devils to a season-opening win.

