Toronto Blue Jays, Jose Berrios reportedly reach 7-year, $131 million extension

The Blue Jays still have a lot of work to do this offseason, but re-signing Jose Berrios sends an important message to their roster, and the rest of the league. This week it has been formally announced that Berrios will be sticking around in Toronto for the foreseeable future after signing a seven-year, 131 million dollar contract extension. The deal will buy one his final arbitration season in 2022 and tacks on another six years. It’s not quite this simple, but you can basically look at it Berrios receiving in the neighbourhood of 11 million as he would have through arbitration for next season, and then adding six years with an AAV of 20 million per year.

