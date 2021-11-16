ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto Blue Jays, Jose Berrios reportedly reach 7-year, $131 million extension

By ESPN.com news services
ABC News
 7 days ago

Jose Berrios has reached agreement on a seven-year, $131 million extension with the Toronto Blue Jays, according to multiple reports. Toronto acquired the 27-year-old right-hander at the trade deadline from the Minnesota...

abcnews.go.com

Sportsnet.ca

Blue Jays' long-term foundation much stronger after Berrios extension

TORONTO -- The Minnesota Twins told teams inquiring about Jose Berrios ahead of the trade deadline that they weren’t committed to trading the ace right-hander. Sure, extension talks hadn’t gone anywhere, their sense was he wanted to test free agency, he had only a season-and-a-half of contractual control left and their competitive window had cracked. But even amid those obvious asset reallocation indicators, they needed their arms twisted.
MLB
FanSided

Blue Jays-Jose Berrios deal kind of makes Yankees look incompetent

Though the New York Yankees may have finally figured out a serviceable formula for their starting rotation, they made it seem a lot harder than it should’ve been. Also, it took way too long. When was the last time this team had a cast of arms opposing offenses truly feared? Not recently!
MLB
FanSided

Blue Jays: Berrios extension sends another important message

The Blue Jays still have a lot of work to do this offseason, but re-signing Jose Berrios sends an important message to their roster, and the rest of the league. This week it has been formally announced that Berrios will be sticking around in Toronto for the foreseeable future after signing a seven-year, 131 million dollar contract extension. The deal will buy one his final arbitration season in 2022 and tacks on another six years. It’s not quite this simple, but you can basically look at it Berrios receiving in the neighbourhood of 11 million as he would have through arbitration for next season, and then adding six years with an AAV of 20 million per year.
NFL
