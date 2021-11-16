La Brèche by Naturehumaine [architecture+design]

Concrete House is a lovely private residence located in Almacinha, Portugal, designed in 2020 by Utopia – Arquitectura e Engenharia. The plot was located in Almacinha, county of Mortágua, Portugal and had a diagonal view to the beautiful landscape of the Aguieira dam. We were asked to design a concrete house with environmental concerns generating maximum thermal efficiency and respect for the green surroundings. The house concept is thus born from the topography of the land: a simple design gesture digs and generates a courtyard on the ground, and from a simple cut on the terrain a big window appears. The roof is completely green and the concrete appears externally on the facade and landscape walls.Concrete in the exterior and interior of the houseOn the exterior, the concrete in sight is a process that requires superior technical care but which symbolically remind us of the ancestral constructions “in situ” using the high thermal inertia of the earth.

