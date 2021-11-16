ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Architecture

La Brèche by Naturehumaine [architecture+design]

 7 days ago

La Brèche is a modern cottage located in Eastman, Canada, designed in 2021 by Naturehumaine [architecture+design]. The client wished to have the architect conceive a compact second home immersed in a woody lot in front of Mount Orford, in the Eastern Townships. The one-acre lot, characterized by a hilly...

Naturehumaine revives 1920s apartment in Montreal with contemporary finishes

Traditional details were kept throughout this ground-floor apartment in Montreal that local studio Naturehumaine renovated to bring in more natural light and create an improved connection to the rear yard. Originally built in the 1920s, the apartment was filled with classical details such as ornamental columns and a stained-glass doorway...
KNYE32 – Northern Star by Yaron Eldad / Architecture + Interior Design

KNYE32 – Northern Star is a modern industrial apartment located in Tel Aviv, Israel, recently designed by Yaron Eldad / Architecture + Interior Design. The jagged line that winds in and out throughout this garden-level apartment designed by the architect Yaron Eldad in Tel Aviv emphasizes interesting architecture and space with careful design.
Swisshouse 36 by Davide Macullo Architects

Swisshouse 36 is a concrete single-family house located in Muttenz, Switzerland, designed in 2021 by Davide Macullo Architects. Muttenz is a historic municipality on the outskirts of the city of Basel, which from an urban perspective looks like an extension of the city. The construction, used as a primary dwelling,...
Six N. Five Studio Renovation by Isern Serra Studio

Six N. Five Studio located in Barcelona, Spain, redesigned in 2021 by Isern Serra Studio. A serene, harmonious and majestic space, where subtlety and simplicity prevail. The formal concept of the project is born from the idea of materiality itself, that while being part of the physical and tangible world. At the same time is related to the digital and surrealistic work of Six N. Five.
Miniature Architecture: 17 Projects that Explore Interior Design for Children

Miniature Architecture: 17 Projects that Explore Interior Design for Children. The world certainly looks different through the eyes of a young child; enormous, intriguing, and somewhat overwhelming, and it has long been believed that what we encounter as children shapes up our perspective of the world. When asked about his childhood memories in Switzerland, Peter Zumthor shared that the memories of his youth contain the deepest architectural experience, which have become reservoirs of the architectural atmospheres and images that he explores in his work as an architect today.
Concrete House by Utopia – Arquitectura e Engenharia

Concrete House is a lovely private residence located in Almacinha, Portugal, designed in 2020 by Utopia – Arquitectura e Engenharia. The plot was located in Almacinha, county of Mortágua, Portugal and had a diagonal view to the beautiful landscape of the Aguieira dam. We were asked to design a concrete house with environmental concerns generating maximum thermal efficiency and respect for the green surroundings. The house concept is thus born from the topography of the land: a simple design gesture digs and generates a courtyard on the ground, and from a simple cut on the terrain a big window appears. The roof is completely green and the concrete appears externally on the facade and landscape walls.Concrete in the exterior and interior of the houseOn the exterior, the concrete in sight is a process that requires superior technical care but which symbolically remind us of the ancestral constructions “in situ” using the high thermal inertia of the earth.
The N Cube Villa by Cubism Architects

The N Cube Villa is a contemporary residence located in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, India, designed in 2019 by Cubism Architects. Adding a contemporary touch of architecture, the architect visualized the residence as a play of rectangular volumes by introducing various layers to the design as per the client’s needs and wants. Placed in a rectangular plot, the project makes the most of it by using a contemporary built form with well-planned green spaces around it.
Nube House / NV/design architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a ridgeline of the Sierra Norte foothills above Oaxaca de Juarez, the site slopes down to the valley stretching eastward. From the upper floors of the house, the pre-Columbian sites of Monte Alban and Atzompa are visible atop neighboring hills. The house is organized on its 1,000 square meter site into three separate casitas of one, two, and three stories.
Architecture
DM House by Horma Estudio

DM House is an original two-story residence located in Sagunto, Spain, designed in 2021 by Horma Estudio. Living on one floor implies continuity, articulation, composition, and fragmentation of spaces without losing the unity of the whole. The project of this house works the globality of the plot from its maximum use by its users.
Miss Dong and Martin Public Art Space / Zaixing Architectural Design

Miss Dong and Martin Public Art Space / Zaixing Architectural Design. Manufacturers: 四川道明竹艺产业发展有限公司, 深圳市奥克金鼎空间膜技术开发有限公司, 自贡新雄风陶瓷制造有限公司. Landscape Design: Dream Design Master Co. Ltd. Lighting Consultant: Lumia Lab Shanghai Co. Ltd. Origins from Eastern Suburbs Industrial Park and the original features of the site. Dongjiao Memory was converted from the former site...
Farshid Moussavi Architecture Reveals Design for Houston Ismaili Centre

Farshid Moussavi Architecture Reveals Design for Houston Ismaili Centre. Farshid Moussavi Architecture has recently revealed the design for the Ismaili Center in Houston, a project dedicated to cultural exchanges and civic outreach. An ambassadorial building for the largest Ismaili Muslim community in the United States, the new building will host educational, cultural and social events, while also providing a space for contemplation and prayer. The design showcases a contemporary image while reinterpreting traditional Persian elements, thus establishing a dialogue between tradition and modern architecture.
Casa 1603 by Nordest Arquitectura

Casa 1603 is a traditional townhouse located in Begur, Spain, redesigned and extended in 2020 by Nordest Arquitectura. The House 1603 is a townhome, with a structure of stone-bearing walls and traditional elements typical of the Baix Empordà area. It is located in the heart of the small town of Begur, characterized by its mountainous landscape and its rocky beaches.
The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
Mistakes to Avoid When Decorating and Furnishing Your New Construction Home

Decorating and furnishing your newly constructed home is both exciting and overwhelming. Your taste should always take precedence, as what may seem simple and overly elegant to you may be boring to another person. However, even though there are no specific rules to furnishing your new construction, you should be cautious to avoid mistakes that can degrade the final appearance. Below are common mistakes that homeowners easily make when working on their new homes.
Expressive Minimalism by MNdesign

Expressive Minimalism is an inspiring apartment located in Moscow, Russia, designed in 2018 by MNdesign. Expressive minimalism—that’s how we can define a style of a 125-meter apartment project in a residential complex on Kastanaevskaya Street, Moscow. This project was executed for our established clients, a family of four people. We...
The Design of Learning Spaces: Architecture as a Teaching Tool

The Design of Learning Spaces: Architecture as a Teaching Tool. With spaces for children, “you have the opportunity to create architecture that in many ways is unformulated architecture. Children react to spaces completely spontaneously. It is almost an enhanced architecture”, says Dorte Mandrup. The implication here is that design can contribute to forming critical thinking, encouraging autonomy, responsibility and help forge future citizens. For the most part, the educational system and its spatial expression haven’t changed significantly in the last hundred years. Nonetheless, with access to information becoming ubiquitous, the focus is slowly moving from the accumulation of information to nurturing critical thinking, and new teaching methods open up a new area of architectural experimentation. The following explores the impact of space on learning, specifically in primary and secondary education, discussing how architecture could aid the educational process, becoming a teaching tool.
Best rustic Christmas decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which rustic Christmas decor is best?  Modern minimalist designs have their appeal, but rustic Christmas decor has a charm other styles can’t match. You can easily incorporate a rustic look throughout the year, but at Christmastime, it really shines. On shivering winter nights, there’s nothing better […]
HOME & GARDEN
School of Architecture and Design Celebrates the Opening of the Fab Lab

Pictured from left: New York Tech President Hank Foley; Frank Fortino, board member of the IDC Foundation; Raymond R. Savino, president of the IDC Foundation; Dean Maria Perbellini, and Domenick Chieco, co-chair of the FRIENDS of the School of Architecture and Design. On October 27, the School of Architecture and...
OLD WESTBURY, NY

