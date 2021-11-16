ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 22 Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2021 'InStyle' Awards

By Fashionista
fashionista.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday evening, celebrities and fashion folk gathered at the Getty Center in Los Angeles for the sixth annual 2021 InStyle Awards, honoring Hollywood's trendsetters, tastemakers and stylish movers-and-shakers. This year's event drew an impressive crowd...

fashionista.com

Footwear News

Nicole Kidman Sparkles in Sequined Dress and Crystal Sandals at 2021 InStyle Awards

Nicole Kidman glittered in an enchanting ensemble at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The “Undoing” star arrived in a sequined purple Armani Privé dress from the brand’s Spring 2009 couture collection, which featured a slim-fitting silhouette and curved straps. The sleek number also included a flounced hem, adding to its feminine elegance. Kidman complemented her attire in dazzling fashion, pairing the dress with delicate diamond bracelets, necklaces and rings—adding to its glam factor. When it came to shoes, Kidman’s choice in footwear was equally glamorous. The “Aquaman” actress paired her dress with black heeled sandals....
Footwear News

Melissa McCarthy Brought the Celeb Favorite Monochrome Trend to the InStyle Awards in a Matching Set and Sleek Satin Pumps

Melissa McCarthy brought the celebrity favorite monochrome trend to the red carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The “Nine Perfect Strangers” actress wore a matching set that featured a flowy oversized shirt and fitted pants. The top boasted pleats that ran down the front as well as a slight ruffle finish at the seams and on the sleaves. The neckline was cut into a v-neck shape with a ribbon connecting it together. She accessorized with a small top handle clutch bag with a metal clasp and more gold detail at the sides. For footwear, McCarthy...
Footwear News

Phoebe Dynevor is Utterly Romantic in Silky Green Dress and Black Pumps at 2021 InStyle Awards

Calling Lady Whistledown! Phoebe Dynevor brought ladylike romance to the red carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The “Bridgerton” star arrived in an elegant dress by Louis Vuitton. The mini-length number featured a tiered skirt and bow-accented straps, as well as a ruffled lace hem. The pale green piece was complete with a plunging neckline accented in matching sheer lace. Delicate gold Vuitton earrings finished off Dynevor’s ensemble. When it came to shoes, the “Younger” actress chose an equally darling pair of heels for the occasion. Dynevor slipped on a set of black pointed-toe pumps, which appeared to feature suede uppers. The pair also appeared to include thin heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. When paired with her dress, the style added a classic elegance to her feminine dress. The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
Footwear News

Reese Witherspoon Joins The Red Carpet Sparkle Trend at 2021 InStyle Awards

Sequins and sparkles are the new red carpet go-to and Reese Witherspoon certainly got the memo. The star stole the show at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California.   The “Little Fires Everywhere” star glimmered down the red carpet in a deep navy blue gown. The dress’ silhouette boasted a criss-cross neckline and a slit that ran down her leg. The frock’s dark color was given some levity with its shimmering exterior. The “The Morning Show” star let the dress speak for itself and so kept it simple with accessories. She wore a pair of earrings with...
Footwear News

Zoë Kravitz is Regally Red in Hooded Gown and Hidden Heels at 2021 InStyle Awards

Zoë Kravitz brought regally dramatic energy to the red carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The “High Fidelity” star hit the red carpet in a glittering red gown. The asymmetric-sleeved number featured a long flowing silhouette, which draped to create a low-rise hood around Kravitz’s face. Though the design of the garment was simple, its dazzling texture and bold color elevated it to become dramatic and glamorous. Kravitz accessorized with a coordinating red clutch and small drop earrings. Though her heels weren’t visible, the forthcoming “The Batman” actress likely wore one of her go-to...
Footwear News

Elle Fanning Links Up in Daring Cutout Crop Top and Hidden Heels at 2021 InStyle Awards

Huzzah! Elle Fanning took her boldest red caret risk yet at the InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. The “Great” actress hit the red carpet in a Balmain ensemble from the brand’s Spring 2022 collection, which featured a low-rise black skirt. The subtle piece provided a clear backdrop for her not-so-subtle crop top, seemingly crafted from gold. The metallic backless top was styled to look like a massive Cuban chain link, coated in oversized crystals. The piece also featured large front and midriff cutouts and a halter-neck silhouette, giving Fanning the appearance of being connected within the...
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Is Golden in a Glimmering Michael Kors Dress Paired With a Camel Overcoat for the 2021 InStyle Awards

Kate Hudson brought drama and flair to the black carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards. The “Bride Wars” actress attended the star-studded fashion event last night with designer Michael Kors on her arm while in a gold Kors dress that featured a sparkling design throughout and a turtleneck neckline that’s on trend at the moment. The dress also incorporated long sleeves and a long hem for an extra sophisticated feel. Hudson accessorized the garment with a camel-colored coat draped over her shoulders. Although her footwear got covered up by this daring gold gown, Hudson most likely turned to one of her favorite shoe styles. On red carpets, she usually fancies sharp pumps and breezy sandals that help to unify her outfit’s vibe. This year’s InStyle ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
Footwear News

Storm Reid Pops in Orange Pumps & Black Lace Ensemble at the 2021 InStyle Awards

Storm Reid brought the edginess to the star-studded red carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards on Thursday night in L.A. The “Euphoria” actress has become the one to watch over the last few years thanks to her keen eye for interesting fashion aesthetics and trends, and her latest appearance was no exception. For the ensemble, Reid donned a black look encompassing a bandeau and skirt that incorporated a lace overlay that felt flirty yet fun. She also paired this set with an oversized black jacket that further elevated the moment. Reid accessorized the outfit with a small black Prada bag. When it came down to the shoes, Reid slipped on a pair of orange Prada pumps that matched the vibe of Reid’s overall attire. The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac. Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals from the 2021 InStyle Awards.
Vogue Magazine

This Week, The Best Dressed Stars Kickstarted Party Season

Holiday party season doesn’t officially start until December, but festive was the week’s fashion buzzword thanks to a series of high-profile galas, screenings, and gallery openings. Everyone—musicians, models, and acting legends alike—seemed eager to zhuzh up their outfits with sequins, clashing prints, or layers of silver chains. When your film...
HollywoodLife

Andie MacDowell, 63, Stuns In Elegant Gown While Showcasing Silver Hair At InStyle Awards

The ‘Maid’ actress took over the red carpet in a sophisticated number as her glamorous curls, now flawlessly silver, stole the spotlight. Andie MacDowell looked every inch the classic Hollywood beauty during her latest public appearance! The Four Weddings and a Funeral star, 63, stunned fans during her appearance at the 2021 InStyle Awards on November 15, as she donned an elegant black gown which highlighted her sophisticated style. Taking over the red carpet at The Getty Center in Los Angeles, Andie paired the timeless look with an embellished pearl necklace, a fabulous charm bracelet and a deep blue clutch.
HOLAUSA

Cindy Crawford and lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber steal the show at the InStyle Awards

One of the most iconic mother-daughter duos hit the red carpet together last night and showed just how amazing their genes are. Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber stole the show at the InStyle Awards Monday night. The models looked amazing at the prestigious gala which was held at The Getty Center in Los Angeles, CA. They showed off their toned physique and height in what looked like fun coordinated dresses.
Apple Insider

InStyle uses iPhone 13 Pro Max for 'The Elevator' shoot at awards event

Artists, actors and actresses at the sixth annual InStyle awards posed for "The Elevator" candid Instagram videos, which for the first time were shot exclusive on an iPhone. InStyle magazine describes its annual event as "the intimate cocktail reception, dinner party, and awards presentation." It was held at the Getty Center on Los Angeles on November 15, and included a candid photography that this year relied entirely upon Apple hardware.
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Wanted Glamour With Personality

Whether they were introducing themselves to a new audience, showcasing their reimagined style, or having their first big moment, stars this week opted for fashion that said something about who they are. Case in point: Lady Gaga may have gone method to portray infamous socialite Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, but after months of living as someone else, Gaga used the film’s London premiere to remind the world that there’s only one Stefani Germanotta.
