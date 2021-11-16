ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nafiscw’s “Below Zero” is here to increase the heat in this winter

By Lost Boy Entertainment
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Below Zero,” Nafiscw latest song, was recently released. Since its release, the song has gained a considerable fan base. It became viral within a few days after being published. The catchiness of the song, along with...

MarLuv promises a fantastic time when listening to her new track “Grounded”

MarLuv’s career skyrocketed with the release of “Grounded.” In the blink of an eye, she went from being a local celebrity to a global sensation. House music fans are getting aware of this hidden talent. Fans and critics alike have lauded “Grounded.” And everyone agrees that it was a huge success.
MUSIC
“Midnight” guarantees all of Hazelle Gomez’s fans with a fun time

Music is used by Hazelle Gomez to create emotional responses from her audience. This is particularly noticeable in the song “Midnight.” The song has done wonders for Hazelle’s career as a musician since its release. Hazelle now has the opportunity to show the rest of the world what she’s capable of.
MUSIC
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
Xavier Woods Discusses WWE Possibly Releasing Him

WWE has released a lot of talent and employees since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Xavier Woods is not worried about the day of him potentially getting a call to let him know he’s been let go. The reason for that is due to him building a brand outside of WWE such as his hosting gig on G4.
WWE
Otis Adams

Man Finds Rock More Rare Than Gold

David Hole was wandering Regional Park in Australia with his metal detector back in 2015. With fingers crossed, rock hunters search the site of Australia's gold rush of the 1800's hoping those old miners missed a few nuggets.
WGN TV

What have been the winters with the most and least below-zero days?

What have been the winters with the most and least below-zero days?. Subzero temperatures are a fact of life in Chicago, occurring almost every winter. Checking the record books since 1871, the city has experienced just 13 winters without one, most recently 2012-13.The greatest number of subzero days occurred in the winter of 1884-85 when the mercury dipped into negative territory on 25 days. The lowest readings that winter were back-to-back lows of minus 14 on February 10 and 11. Close behind with 24 subzero days were the winters of 1962-63 and 1935-36. The city’s most recent winter with an abundance of subzero readings was the winter of 2013-14 with 23, the lowest, 16 below zero on January 6. The city’s all-time lowest temperature was a frigid minus 27 on January 20, 1985.
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out of AMA ‘Butter’ Performance With BTS

Megan Thee Stallion’s debut performance of “Butter” alongside BTS is no longer happening at the American Music Awards on Sunday. The rapper said she was forced to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.” Megan made the announcement through her Twitter on Saturday to explain to fans why she could no longer attend the AMAs at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony was set to feature the first live performance of the remix version of “Butter” with BTS. Megan’s “Butter” remix with the K-pop group dropped over the summer after a legal battle with her record label 1501...
MUSIC
Kanye West & Drake "Free Larry Hoover" Concert Ticket Prices Shock Fans

From the wording of the announcement, some fans were misled into thinking that Kanye West and Drake's upcoming concert in Los Angeles would be free of charge. Labeled as a "Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert," a number of folks were shocked to find out on Monday that the concert isn't actually free... it's tofree Larry Hoover.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Who are Ricko DeWilde's family from Life Below Zero?

Ricko DeWilde’s family have been a fan favorite among Life Below Zero viewers, which shows their extreme ways of living in the wild. Those living in remote areas of Alaska – such as Ricko and his family – are faced with minus-60 degree days and a battle for basic necessities.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Pittsburgh Zo and Yung Jackk Collaborate On New Single

Staying booked and busy, Pittsburgh Zo continues to serve up back to back bangers. Constantly providing content for his fans on a regular basis, he returns with his most recent release titled “Real Estate.” For the sizzling new single, Zo taps Yung Jackk. To no surprise, the collaboration makes for a trendy track where Yung delivers his solid guest verse.
MUSIC
Ga$ton releases Highly Anticipated Visual to ‘On My Nerves’

Ga$ton has finally released the long-awaited visual to his hit single “On My Nerves” and if you haven’t heard the song yet….You’re surely missing OUT! “On My Nerves” is that rare gem of an instant Radio/Club/playlist Banger. Ga$ton is very much talking his S*it on this one as he spits with the smoothness of a 1970’s pimp. He gives you instantly quotable bars from the very beginning that will have you repeating them all day after you hear them.
MUSIC
Chunky Sweaters Are In This Winter! Here’s Inspo On How To Style Them

Face the inconstant weather in winter with some essential wardrobe staples. The necessary wardrobe staples include sweaters at the top of the list. Beat the chilly weather with these chunky sweaters. It always becomes difficult to figure out what to wear in winter, so we recommend sweaters for your winter’s outclass styling. As sweaters are the go-to ensemble with most kinds of outfits for chilly days.
APPAREL
Here's the Best Tie-Dye Clothing to Wear in Fall and Winter

Unlikely Closet Staple is made in partnership with MATCHESFASHION. It's a series in which we explore some of the less likely but no less essential aspects of the modern wardrobe. Oh, you thought tie-dye was over because summer was? Wrong. While tie-dye clothing is admittedly a natural fit for the...
APPAREL
American Music Awards 2021: Who’s hosting and what to expect

The American Music Awards will be presented Sunday. The show will be a star-studded night filled with top artists and performances, with Cardi B at the helm as the host. Performers Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are opening the show, which will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Coldplay and BTS will take the stage to perform […]
MUSIC
Godfrey Hotel’s Winter Wonderland And Heated Igloos Have Returned To The River North Rooftop

Sip on seasonal cocktails in your own personal snow globe!. Last year restaurants, bars, and hotels across Chicago scrambled to winterize their outdoor spaces as the global pandemic forced restrictions on indoor dining. Boasting Chicago’s largest indoor-outdoor rooftop with a retractable roof, the Godfrey Hotel in River North offered one of the highlights of last year’s outdoor dining options.
CHICAGO, IL
N.J. Rapper Cruch Calhoun Releases New Album ‘LOCO 2’ f/ tracks with Dave East, MillyZ and more

New Jersey rapper, Cruch Calhoun, releases “LOCO 2“, a 14-track sequel arriving two years after the original mixtape. The project features collaborations with two of the hottest MC’s from the East Coast— Dave East and MillyZ, along with emerging R&B crooner Steven Young and poet Arsheen, with production by Kamillion along with DerrickOnTheBeat, Triple A, Rich Icy and Ditty Broker.
CELEBRITIES

