ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

South Twin Falls Traffic Light Installation Delayed

By Benito Baeza
98.3 The Snake
98.3 The Snake
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Watch for work crews and flaggers if you head south in Twin Falls as the installation of a newer traffic light is delayed. The...

983thesnake.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The Snake

One Killed in Crash in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed when their vehicle struck a pole in Hayden Monday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, the 50-year-old driver was headed south on U.S. Highway 95 in a small SUV when they hit a traffic light post at the intersection of Lancaster Road. The driver died from his injuries at the scene. The roadway was partially blocked. The crash remains under investigation.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Traffic
Twin Falls, ID
Government
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Twin Falls, ID
Traffic
Local
Idaho Government
98.3 The Snake

No Night Clubs In Twin Falls? No Problem, Go Wash Your Car

Moving to Twin Falls has been an adjustment and a few observations have been made. Mostly it has been little things such as the smells, the local restaurants and lack of other businesses, and different types of people. One thing that was brought to my attention recently was the lack of nightlife. I am not a nightclub kind of guy, so I didn't even notice until someone brought it to my attention.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Buhl Man Killed in Early Morning Crash Near Bliss

BLISS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 23-year-old Buhl man was killed in a crash on the Bliss Grade early Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the young man was headed down the grade at 1 a.m. when he struck the guardrail in his Mazda pickup, crossed the road and hit an embankment, rolling the pickup. ISP said alcohol could be a factor in the crash.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Orchard Street#Klix
98.3 The Snake

Two Ejected From SUV During Pursuit Near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were hospitalized after being thrown from their SUV when it rolled during a pursuit Thursday night west of Pocatello. According to Idaho State Police, a 53-year-old Pocatello man and a 25-year-old female were ejected from a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe on Interstate 86 at around 8:27 p.m. The man had been driving the SUV when he attempted to go through the median and rolled. A Fort Hall Fish and Game Officer had been pursuing the SUV. The crash is under investigation by ISP.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Charter School in Development for South Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Plans are in the works to construct a new school building in south Twin Falls for an expanding charter school. In late October the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission approved a special use permit for applicant XL Charter Charter Development for a kindergarten through eighth-grade charter school on Orchard Drive, just east of Harrison Street South. The building will be occupied by the growing Pinecrest Academy of Idaho, currently located at a Twin Falls church in downtown Twin Falls. The proposed school would accommodate 500 students along with 30 employees. The school would operate within typical school hours of 7:55 a.m. to 3 p.m.
TWIN FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
98.3 The Snake

No Injuries after Tow Truck Crash on I-84 in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-No one was injured when a tow truck hauling a cement truck crashed into the median barrier Tuesday evening on the interstate in Nampa. According to Idaho State Police, the 41-year-old tow truck driver was not hurt in the crash on Interstate 84 at around 7:25 p.m. at the Garrity exit.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

There are Four Categories of Drivers on Twin Falls Streets

Ever watched NASCAR from Watkins Glen? It's a jarring mess. Growing up near the track, it was considered hallowed ground. Then the Formula 1 style racing came to an end and there was a long racing drought at the famous venue. Then NASCAR came along and revived the tradition. But it’s clearly a different style. Cars built for ovals are a lot more cumbersome on a road course.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Beware: The Box Elder Bugs are Still Awake in Twin Falls

It happens every year in Twin Falls, yet I still act surprised when the Boxelder Bugs start showing up around the radio station, and in the radio station. I killed two of them today on my desk. I'm not the only one dealing with them: I've seen posts on social media from people asking what they are and what to do about them.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

More Multi-story Buildings Proposed for Downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A developer that is currently constructing a multi-story mixed-use building in downtown Twin Falls is working on another pair of tall buildings along with a parking garage in the downtown area. Galena Opportunity, Inc. went before the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on November 9, to request an additional height of 85 feet for another two proposed buildings on what is now open parking that runs along 2nd Street South between Shoshone and Hansen streets.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Moscow Man Killed in Head-on Crash with Truck Near New Meadows

NEW MEADOWS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 22-year-old man died in a head-on crash with a semi-truck Sunday evening near New Meadows. According to Idaho State Police, the head-on crash happened at 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 north of New Meadows. The 22-year-old man from Moscow was headed south in a 2010 Mazda 5 when he crossed the center line and hit the truck pulling a flatbed trailer that was being driven by a 40-year-old man from Utah. The young man was ejected from the Mazda and died at the scene, while the truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital. The crash blocked the highway for more than five hours.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls ID Downtown Ice Skating Rink Opening December 5

I received exciting news today. The Twin Falls Downtown Commons ice skating rink will open on Sunday, December 5. It's time Magic Valley to knock the dust off those ice skates and make plans to attend the opening of the downtown ice rink on December 5. I reached out to the city of Twin Falls Monday morning and asked when preparations were expected to begin.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Magic Valley Economic Group Given Federal Revitalization Grant

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded several hundred thousand dollars to a Magic Valley economic development group to help revitalize contaminated and abandoned properties. Region IV Development Association (RIVDA) announced it has received a grant of $300,000 from the EPA Brownfield Revitalization Program. The Brownfield program provides funds to help underserved and economically disadvantaged communities in the U.S. clean up industrial and commercial properties. According to the EPA, a total of 66.5 million has been given out to communities across the country. “It is exciting to be awarded these federal dollars and help improve our communities by making properties more desirable. This is the first step in cleaning up blighted properties and creating new opportunities for the region,” said RIVDA President Jeff McCurdy in a prepared statement. RIVDA will create a Brownfield Committee that will look at possible properties for possible redevelopment with the grant. The funds will go towards properties in Blaine, Camas, Elmore, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

98.3 The Snake

Twin Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
619K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy