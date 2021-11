A strong contingent of students, faculty and alumni of Texas A&M University-Commerce had a stellar outing at the 2021 Percussive Arts Society International Convention (PASIC). The convention ran from November 10 through 13 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Featuring concerts, clinics, panels and presentations given by the finest artists from all over the world, PASIC 2021 showcased all areas of percussion — drum set, marching, keyboard, symphonic, world, recreational, education, music technology, new music, and health and wellness. Some highlights from PASIC include:

