Health Highlights, Nov. 16, 2021

By Ernie Mundell
A woman has rid herself naturally of HIV -- but how? Researchers say there's a second HIV-positive person whose body might have naturally cleared the infection -- sparking hope that studying such exceedingly rare events will help lead to a cure.

Breast cancer diagnosis raises odds for a-fib. Women who develop the dangerous irregular heart beat within a month of learning they have breast cancer are also more likely to die from heart-related problems within a year, a new study finds.

Pot use in pregnancy may harm the fetus. Although many pregnant women are using marijuana to quell morning sickness, a new study finds it could tweak fetal genetics and raise the risk of stress and anxiety for children.

A better blood thinner might be near. An experimental anti-clotting pill called milvexian has been found to be effective in patients who had knee replacement surgery -- without adding any excess risk for bleeding.

HealthDay

HealthDay

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

