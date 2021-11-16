Discovery Expands, Rebrands Streaming Ad Format Offerings

Snap, a leading technology company, has announced a new adtech format, Multi-format Delivery to allow marketers to reimagine their overall approach to building a personalized ad-buying strategy. Snap is a leading player in the social commerce industry, where new trends in e-commerce and content personalization are closely related to technology advancements. AI, Machine learning, automation, search, recommendation, facial recognition, AR and VR are some of the best examples of how emerging technologies expand the ROI of advertising campaigns across social media channels. Multi-format Delivery is a great example of this.

