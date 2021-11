TheHunter: Call of the Wild received a new update that brought new features and bug fixes. The developers have introduced a new feature called the APEX Connect. Players can sign up to get rewards, unique game features, and automatic updates. Players will get three variants of the Ghillie Suit outfit as soon as they sign up for a full account. However, you don't need the service to play the game or access multiplayer features.

