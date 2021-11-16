ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Scotland can expect normal Christmas, says Swinney

By Long Reads
BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople in Scotland can expect a "normal Christmas" with some Covid measures, the deputy first minister has said. John Swinney told the BBC that the extension of the vaccine passport scheme and other mitigations would help people live normally. Last winter Scotland was under the toughest level of lockdown...

The Independent

Covid news – live: Sturgeon extends Scotland vaccine passports as NI ‘urged to work from home again’

Nicola Sturgeon has set out how Scotland will further expand vaccine passports for a further three weeks.In an announcement on changes to Covid-19 restrictions in the Scottish Parliament, the first minister confirmed the scheme was being lengthened, but crucially said it would not be extended to more venues including theatres, cinemas and other hospitality venues.Vaccine passports came into effect in October and require nightclubs and large venues to only allow entry to people who can show they have been double jabbed.Meanwhile, people will be urged to work from home in Northern Ireland as part of strengthened Covid measures.Current Stormont advice for businesses is to be changed to encourage employers to support those staff who can work from home to do so. Ministers met on Tuesday morning to sign off on a range of recommendations. Read More Healthy young people ‘unlikely’ to need annual Covid boosters, say scientists‘Highly dramatic situation’: Germany’s Merkel warns tighter Covid restrictions neededAlmost half of UK adults back lockdown for unvaccinated, poll finds
WORLD
Telegraph

Live Covid latest news: Vaccine is 'the most precious gift' you can give this Christmas, says Nicola Sturgeon

The "most precious gift" that can be given this Christmas, Nicola Sturgeon has said, is to be vaccinated and tested before meeting loved ones. Updating MSPs on Tuesday, the First Minister said: "If you are meeting up with loved ones and you are not as fully vaccinated as you could be, you are putting them at unnecessary risk. To be blunt, you could be putting their lives in danger."
WORLD
BBC

Covid in Scotland: A&E staff fear post-Christmas rise in virus cases

Doctors treating Covid patients in Lanarkshire say they expect to see a further rise in hospital admissions after Christmas - but they hope it won't be "another huge spike". Staff working in the infectious diseases ward at University Hospital Monklands also told BBC Scotland that vaccinations were playing a critical part in stopping the health service being overwhelmed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
John Swinney
