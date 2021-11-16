Scotland can expect normal Christmas, says Swinney

Nicola Sturgeon has set out how Scotland will further expand vaccine passports for a further three weeks.In an announcement on changes to Covid-19 restrictions in the Scottish Parliament, the first minister confirmed the scheme was being lengthened, but crucially said it would not be extended to more venues including theatres, cinemas and other hospitality venues.Vaccine passports came into effect in October and require nightclubs and large venues to only allow entry to people who can show they have been double jabbed.Meanwhile, people will be urged to work from home in Northern Ireland as part of strengthened Covid measures.Current Stormont advice for businesses is to be changed to encourage employers to support those staff who can work from home to do so. Ministers met on Tuesday morning to sign off on a range of recommendations. Read More Healthy young people ‘unlikely’ to need annual Covid boosters, say scientists‘Highly dramatic situation’: Germany’s Merkel warns tighter Covid restrictions neededAlmost half of UK adults back lockdown for unvaccinated, poll finds

WORLD ・ 58 MINUTES AGO