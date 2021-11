The British pound is down for a second straight day. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3406, down 0.27% on the day. The Bank of England took plenty of flak when it opted to stay on the sidelines and maintain interest rates at the November meeting. Governor Bailey was heavily criticised, as he had given the markets the impression that the bank would act against surging inflation. Will the BoE respond by raising rates at the December meeting? The markets have priced in a rate hike, with the most likely scenario being a modest rise from 0.10% to 0.25%.

