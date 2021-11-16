China, U.S. reach consensus on journalist visas – China Daily

During the past several years, the U.S.-China relationship has reached its lowest point in decades. This week, after a virtual summit with Xi Jinping that lasted more than three hours, President Biden referred to “commonsense guardrails” that were needed to keep the relationship from spiralling further downward. But the summit did not end with any concrete agreements—or even a joint statement—on the issues affecting the relationship, which run from trade and technological development to human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang to the future of Taiwan. The lack of agreement underscored the reality that the problems between the two countries appear largely intractable, despite an urgent need for coöperation on issues such as climate change.

