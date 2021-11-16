ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

China, U.S. reach consensus on journalist visas – China Daily

By Syndicated Content
wkzo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China and the United States will allow journalists from each other’s countries to freely depart...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

China’s ‘secret’ UAE military facility sends message to nationalists at home

A Chinese military base in the Gulf has long been a nightmare scenario for many US officials who, for years, watched the growing ties between China and their Gulf allies with a wary eye.Now, their suspicions about China’s ambitions to establish a military footprint in the oil-rich region appear to have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.Satellite images emerged last week suggesting that China was building a multi-storey military facility in the UAE port of Khalifa. The UAE government appeared not to be aware of the building in the terminal which was built and operated by the Chinese...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. warns China after South China Sea standoff with Philippines

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday called Chinese actions in using water cannon against Philippine resupply boats in the South China Sea "dangerous, provocative, and unjustified," and warned that an armed attack on Philippine vessels would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments. State Department spokesman Ned Price...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China protests passage of US destroyer through Taiwan Strait

China on Tuesday protested the passage of a US Navy destroyer through the Taiwan Strait calling it a deliberate move to undermine stability in the region. The US Navy said in a statement the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius “conducted a routine Taiwan Strait transit” on Tuesday “in accordance with international law.” It said the ship’s transit through the strait “demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific." “The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows,” said the statement posted on the website of the 7th Fleet. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Seattle Times

Secretive Chinese committee draws up list to replace U.S. tech

China is accelerating plans to replace American and foreign technology, quietly empowering a secretive government-backed organization to vet and approve local suppliers in sensitive areas from cloud to semiconductors, people familiar with the matter said. Formed in 2016 to advise the government, the Information Technology Application Innovation Working Committee has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Xi tells Southeast Asian leaders China does not seek 'hegemony'

BEIJING, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told leaders of the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at a summit on Monday that Beijing would not "bully" its smaller regional neighbours, amid rising tension over the South China Sea. Beijing's territorial claims over the sea clash with...
POLITICS
Reuters

Japan's foreign minister says China invited him for visit

TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said on Sunday he has been invited to visit China. Hayashi said in an interview on Fuji TV that his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi invited him during a phone call on Thursday. He said he was considering his response and nothing had been decided yet, the network said.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#President Xi Jinping#China Daily#Reuters#Chinese#Beijing Newsroom
The New Yorker

The Fraying of U.S.-China Relations

During the past several years, the U.S.-China relationship has reached its lowest point in decades. This week, after a virtual summit with Xi Jinping that lasted more than three hours, President Biden referred to “commonsense guardrails” that were needed to keep the relationship from spiralling further downward. But the summit did not end with any concrete agreements—or even a joint statement—on the issues affecting the relationship, which run from trade and technological development to human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang to the future of Taiwan. The lack of agreement underscored the reality that the problems between the two countries appear largely intractable, despite an urgent need for coöperation on issues such as climate change.
FOREIGN POLICY
cityxtramagazine.com

Top General Warns China Could Soon Spring Surprise Nuclear Strike On US

Hyten’s Tuesday interview came after a Monday night virtual meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. It was not clear whether the two discussed the hypersonic test, though Biden expressed concern about it when the initial report emerged last month. China has pledged since 1964 that it would...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Reuters

U.S. cooperation with partners causing China 'heartburn' -Campbell

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Expanded U.S. cooperation with partners is causing China "heartburn" and Chinese President Xi Jinping made clear to President Joe Biden in a virtual meeting that Washington's work to bolster ties with allies represented Cold War thinking, the White House Indo-Pacific coordinator said on Friday. Kurt...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Times

U.S. threatens military response to China in South China Sea dispute

The State Department on Friday warned China that it risks military action from the United States in response to Chinese coast guard efforts to block the resupply of a Philippines island outpost. The department said in a statement that the Chinese coast guard operation Tuesday blocking Philippine resupply ships and...
MILITARY
milwaukeesun.com

Experts: China May Attempt to Use North Korea to Counter US

WASHINGTON - Experts believe Beijing may come to see North Korea as leverage for challenging Washington's position on multiple issues, including the U.S. goal to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. 'In light of the great power competition, China sees North Korea as leverage more than ever,' said Yun Sun, director of...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Times

A U.S.-China inflection point

The relationship between the United States and China has been moving for some time toward an elusive inflection point. The uncertainty is over — the sudden shift came on Monday night. That’s when the leaders of the world’s dueling superpowers faced off by video conference. President Joe Biden had his chance to confront the man responsible – ultimately, if not personally — for his nation’s catastrophic release of COVID-19 upon the world. Instead, he held his tongue. The world now knows who’s boss: President Xi Jinping.
U.S. POLITICS
neworleanssun.com

Biden puzzles journalists with comment on Olympics in China

President Joe Biden commented on reports that US officials are planning to boycott the upcoming Olympics in Beijing over alleged human rights violations ? but his answer left journalists perplexed. When asked if an official US delegation will be traveling to the Winter Games in the Chinese capital in February,...
SPORTS
editorials24.com

US and China to Lift Journalist Restrictions That Led to Expulsions

The United States and China on Tuesday agreed to ease restrictions on foreign journalists in both countries. China had been expelling some American journalists during the Trump administration in the last year. Under this agreement following President Biden and President Xi Jinping’s meeting, three news organizations, which include The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post and The New York Times, will be allowed to send their journalists to China.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy