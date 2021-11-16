To Reduce the Strain of Overwork, Learn to Listen to Your Body

Stress affects up to 90% of people, and we know it harms our mental and physical well-being. Stress can impact the activity and function of our genes. It does this via “epigenetic” changes, which turn on and off certain genes, though it doesn’t change the DNA code. But why do some people respond worse to stress, while others seem to cope under pressure? Previous research has identified having strong social support and a sense of belonging are robust indicators of physical and mental health. Social support means having a network you can turn to in times of need. This can come from natural...

