Codemasters has announced some new in-game items for F1 2021. These items were actually designed by McLaren driver Daniel Riccardo and Williams driver George Russell. Riccardo took up a position of Creative Director that saw him create a new race suit, helmet and car livery that is available in F1 2021 as of today. Russell provided a set of in-game items for Series 3’s 30 tiers of additional content. This can be viewed on episode three of After the Apex. These are in the podium pass free tier and can be obtained with XP. You can check out the episode of After the Apex below.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO