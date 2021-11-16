ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

A gnat disguised as a skeeter

APG of Wisconsin
 7 days ago

Editor's note: This article originally was published in 2016, but the fungus gnats are back in full force, so the author wanted...

www.apg-wi.com

APG of Wisconsin

On the hunt for a different buck

It was at least 15 years ago when I first saw buckthorn in the November woods, though I didn’t know what it was at the time. I was sitting on the ground in a section of our woods during deer hunting when I noticed green bushes not far away. Odd, I thought, but also colorful in the otherwise brownish landscape.
ANIMALS
APG of Wisconsin

Pet of the Week

Hello, all my new friends! It’s me, Peaches, and I want to be friends with everyone, especially you! In fact, I got my name because someone said I was “just peachy” and I know that’s a compliment. I am almost 2 years old and I’m a German wirehaired pointer, in...
PETS
APG of Wisconsin

Down on the Farm: A year for happy, chunky turkeys

This morning, four inches of fresh snow covered the farm. It was chilly enough that the snow remained fluffy and didn’t instantly melt. Still green grass poked up through the snow, persistent in its mid-November solar sequestering. It was chore time yet again, with the morning’s release of eager, hungry...
AGRICULTURE
APG of Wisconsin

Loafing in the woods

The woods don’t know what day it is. Oh, they know the season, they see if it’s sunlight or dark, dawn or dusk; they know the bright stars and the noon-day heat, see snow or mushrooms, green leaves or red leaves or no leaves at all. But, the day of the week? Nope. They don’t care. When you enter the woods, the trees grasp you with that fact, and shower you with the silent vacuum of weeklessness; no schedule overload, no dinging of alarms, no clocks with hands — all stresses suspended. The weekday does not dictate the behavior of the woods, nor yours, once you are in it. You can say that for the sea, the prairie grasses, the desert rocks and sands as well; they are too wise to be caught up in all that nonsense, the rat race of the week, the human race of scurrying among endless self-assigned blocks of time.
LIFESTYLE
Ash Jurberg

Watch out for this venomous creature in Texas

At first sight, it looks like a wig. The hair looks like that of a Persian cat. It certainly doesn't look dangerous. But looks can be very deceiving. The colorful creature pictured above is known as a southern flannel moth or an asp caterpillar, and the venom it contains in its spikes can leave people in hospital.
TEXAS STATE
Motorious

Huge Barn Find Is A Treasure In Disguise

Many vehicles call the collections of American enthusiasts across the nation home but this one is truly amazing. American classic cars are top-rated within the vintage vehicle community, focusing on power and performance over mere style and prestige. Ironically enough, there isn't anything more iconic and attention-grabbing than the design of a classic Hemi ''Cuda, Firebird, or Camaro. This has made these cars subject to many members of the car community dreaming of one day owning one of the aforementioned American beasts. Unfortunately, most of these incredible vehicles came from half a century or more ago means that their numbers are dwindling. This brings forth the goal of classic car collectors such as this one, protecting and restoring the beautiful cars that brought so many smiles to car enthusiasts everywhere.
HOME & GARDEN
103.7 THE LOON

Who Knew? Unplug This Appliance When Not In Use

Funny, how I've gone through my entire life using this appliance and never thought to unplug it when I wasn't using it. But, like they say, you learn something new every day. This family in Glyndon, Minnesota found this out the hard way. According to Valley News Live, a mother in Glyndon, a small town about 12 miles east of Moorhead, Minnesota, was outside with her kids when she heard the faint sounds of her smoke alarms beeping inside the house.
GLYNDON, MN
APG of Wisconsin

Ammo shortages a concern for hunters

For this upcoming Wisconsin deer rifle season, many hunters have their rifle cleaned, their blaze orange coat and pants set aside, the woods scouted and deer stands selected. However, there’s one thing that might be an obstacle this season between putting venison in the freezer or a trophy mount on the wall – ammo.
WISCONSIN STATE
goodshomedesign.com

Caboose Transformed Into a Tiny House

There lots of tiny house projects that came to life after transforming industrial spaces or storage units into livable spaces. Many times, grain silos have found a new purpose in life and became stunning tiny homes with a warm atmosphere. This next tiny home is inside of another surprising space,...
CARS
Lite 98.7

New York Driver Disguises Vehicle For Hilariously Odd Reason

This is another case where you have to give the person points for creativity. We've heard the funny stories through the years of lone drivers cruising the HOV lanes with phony passengers in tow. They've used everything from mannequins, dummies, dolls, and even fake skeletons wearing hoodies to try to get around the system. Looks like another rider attempted to test the system last week, though eagle-eyed authorities were there waiting to make the stop.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Photofocus

Manfrotto Street Slim Backpack review: A transformer in disguise

Manfrotto recently launched a bevy of new camera bags for modern creators. One of the new lines is the Street collection. It’s a family of bags designed to meet the needs of creators who love to capture the essence of their city. The smallest and most affordable bag in this collection is the Manfrotto Street Slim Backpack.
LIFESTYLE
EverydayHealth.com

With MS, We Wear Our Disguises Every Day

I used to love Halloween parties, both impromptu gatherings down at the local or occasions for which we’d plan out our costumes for weeks. There was just something about slipping into another persona via clothes and makeup that was so much fun. Seldom did I go for an off-the-shelf costume,...
HEALTH
deltanewsweb.com

DCDA Will Present Blessings in Disguise

Delta Christian Drama Association, a local Delta Junction acting troupe, is proud to announce their Christmas stage play, Blessings in Disguise. There is a story about a little boy named Billy who lived during the late 1800’s. As he had done every Christmas Eve for as long as he could remember, little Billy bounced with excitement as he hung his empty stocking on the fireplace mantle. His eyes sparkled as he anticipated his stocking being stuffed to overflowing with the most wonderful gifts. In fact, this Christmas was going to be even more special than usual, because Grandpa, who had recently come to stay with Billy’s family, had volunteered to stuff the stockings this year.
DELTA JUNCTION, AK
Williston Daily Herald

Dakota Gardener: Houseplant fungus gnat woes

After a long summer of vegetable and flower gardening, we turn our attention indoors. Houseplants are a wonderful way to experience a touch of nature as we transition to the winter season. However, houseplants are not without challenges. One of the most common problems for plant parents are insects. At...
GARDENING
APG of Wisconsin

On a farm, it’s always thanksgiving

A fresh skiff of snow covers the ground, and chilly flakes blow against my face. The day can’t decide if it’s sunny or snowy, vacillating between the two in waves as I make my way through morning chores. But I am thankful for my warm chore gear, as I’ve fully bundled up for the occasion.
APG of Wisconsin

The evolution of my deer season

The first deer I ever shot, almost 30 years ago, was a nine-point buck. It remains the biggest rack I’ve ever downed. I’m a meat hunter — especially with beef and pork prices the way they are these days, my goal is filling my freezer.
ANIMALS

