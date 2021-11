Former NFL player Zac Stacy was arrested and released on federal abuse charges after a violent video of him allegedly physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend went viral. The 30-year-old athlete turned himself in last Thursday (Nov. 18) after flying into Florida from Tennessee, according to TMZ Sports. In the disturbing footage, Stacy allegedly attacked the mother of his 5-month-old son with punches before throwing her into a television. The abuse took place in front of the infant, the digital tabloid reported. The alleged victim Kristin Evans is Stacy’s ex-girlfriend, and according to CBS, she uploaded the video to the internet herself. Following...

