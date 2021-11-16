Food truck Thai-ing itself down

Kennewick, WA — Hot Mess Burgers and Fries is ending their residency at Red Mountain Kitchen in downtown Kennewick, but don't worry, they aren't going far. "This downtown Kennewick community has really supported us through every last little thing that has happened and so we don't want to move," said chef and owner Chris Nokes. "We've already built our clientele and our friends are all down here so we just want to stay, just now in our own truck, 10 feet that way."

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO