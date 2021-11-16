Food truck Thai-ing itself down

A new food truck ordinance approved this week allows food trucks to operate in Detroit's neighborhoods. Proposed by outgoing City Councilwoman Raquel Castañeda-Lopez and approved Tuesday, the new ordinance was intended to help bring fresh food to underserved communities. Typically, food trucks are found in certain areas of the city,...
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Two designers with a love for wine and food pairing are bringing a food truck to the area unlike anything seen before. Roberta Chalaris-Davis and Marina Albuquerque started ROMA, a food truck that offers different charcuterie boards. “We have something for everybody and we want to make...
If you feel like you’ve already exhausted all food options on campus, be sure to visit some food trucks on campus. It’s perfect for days when you’re in a rush, want a bigger serving, or are just looking to try more of what Houston has to offer. If you’re in...
One of the highlights of this year’s Ponte Vedra Auto Show will be the participation of food trucks. The St. Johns County Food Truck Co-op plans to have a dozen mobile eateries on site Saturday, Nov. 13, for the A1A Cruise Night and six trucks on Sunday, Nov. 14, for the show itself.
Food trucks come in a variety of cool concepts, but until recently, I’d never written about a breakfast-specific mobile eatery. Well, thanks to The Breakfast Tray Food Truck for making my early morning culinary dreams come true. And here is the best part, the food is fantastic, but just make sure you’re not on a diet or looking to cut calories. The menu, while small, is packed with stick-to-your-ribs, gut-busting options.
Food trucks are so good in Lubbock. We have so many of them, and they all bring different things. There are 20 of them that are teaming up to give back to the children in this time of need. How cool is that, right?. Here's how it will work: on...
Copperas Cove will soon be home to a food truck park, named Taste of Cove Food Truck Park, located at 105 W. Avenue E, between RNC Construction and the Copperas Hills Food Mart. The Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce and business owner Tasha Roberts held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday afternoon...
On Jan. 27: Shred It Event Joins the MetroWest Food Truck Connection. MetroWest Food Truck Connection, which is held every fourth Thursday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the MetroWest Golf Club, will feature a special shred it/electronics disposal event in conjunction with the Jan. 27 Food Truck Connection. Attendees can bring personal documents to be shredded securely and can safely dispose of electronics and personal computers. OneBlood will also be on hand to take blood donations.
After five years, Foxfire Food Truck announced via Facebook that it’s closing. Their last day of service will be Sunday, Nov. 28. The plan is to serve until 7 p.m. or when they run out of food. Here is the Instagram announcement which also reveals the operators are selling the...
The inaugural Black Food Truck Festival is set for this weekend at Patriot’s Point, 12-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A celebration of Black food, music and culture, the event will feature Black-owned food trucks from across the Charleston area — and a little bit further with some from Columbia. Featured...
A local food truck will make future stops along the highway in Duncan. Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 16, Chick-fil-A will park at Murf’s Shooting Range along Highway 81. Although contingent on availability, the Chick-fil-A trailer will setup 11:20 a.m. through 1 p.m., or until sandwiches sell out. For more information, visit...
A local food truck that has been around for around two years called The Twisted Kitchen is now closed. Owners posted on their social media account that they have sold the truck which is currently on a cargo ship to the Virgin Islands. The Twisted Kitchen specialized in Tex Mex...
Kennewick, WA — Hot Mess Burgers and Fries is ending their residency at Red Mountain Kitchen in downtown Kennewick, but don't worry, they aren't going far. "This downtown Kennewick community has really supported us through every last little thing that has happened and so we don't want to move," said chef and owner Chris Nokes. "We've already built our clientele and our friends are all down here so we just want to stay, just now in our own truck, 10 feet that way."
Former downtown Montgomery’s beloved coffee shop recently relocated its food truck business to Meadow to Market, a new floral and gift shop that opened close by. Wilderlove Coffee held its grand opening in the front yard of the shop Saturday, serving a crowd of more than hundred people with their signature caffeinated beverages.
Inside a small blue food truck in Baker, Nancy Thomas — a resident, businesswoman, single mother of five and self-proclaimed “woman of the people” — takes to her cooking pot each Sunday. She fills the 25-gallon drum with enough ingredients to feed a city starved of soul food. And because...
Entry is free for Food Truck events at Volunteer Park in Plantation. Select your favorite fare from a variety of food vendors. Or mix & match. Fees apply for food & beverages purchased from vendors. Food truck events, sometimes with live entertainment, are 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Volunteer...
This semester, the Muhlenberg Dining Services management team introduced food trucks on campus. These food trucks are based in the Lehigh Valley and each have their own unique menus ranging from Mexican to Greek food. Many students have been excited about these new dining options. Erin Foertsch, Muhlenberg Dining Services’...
Combining a truly unique, mouthwatering Thai menu with a full bar, then placing the concept in an extremely modern, lounge-like setting and adding in the benefit of daily and nightly specials, it’s no wonder that Thaicoon Restaurant & Pub has become one of the hottest new restaurants in Katy and the rest of Greater Houston. To get the low-down on this awesome, one-of-a-kind gem, the General Manager and good friend of the owner Lisa Nguyen made herself available for comment.
Comments / 0