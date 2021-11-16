SPHL Glance

DANVILLE — For the first time in over a year, hockey returned to Danville this weekend. The Vermilion County Bobcats had their first home game in front of 2,789 fans at the David S. Palmer Arena on Friday. While the fans did not see the Bobcats win as the Evansville...
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tennessee turned to its two freshmen guards to bounce back from its first loss of the season and win the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to go with five assists, Kennedy Chandler had 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and the […]
Ari_Ertz 1 pass from McCoy (Prater kick), 2:47. Drive: 16 plays, 82 yards, 9:27. Key Plays: McCoy 8 pass to Moore on 3rd-and-6; McCoy 17 pass to Conner; McCoy 5 pass to Benjamin on 3rd-and-3; McCoy 11 pass to Moore on 3rd-and-10. Arizona 7, Seattle 0. Second Quarter. Sea_FG Myers...
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m. Wednesday's Games. Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Minnesota...
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Gonzaga (55)4-015151. 2. UCLA (5)4-014432. 3. Purdue (1)5-013916.
No. 1 Gonzaga (4-0) vs. Central Michigan. Next: vs. No. 2 UCLA, Tuesday. No. 2 UCLA (5-0) beat Bellarmine 75-62. Next: vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, Tuesday. No. 3 Purdue (5-0) did not play. Next: vs. Omaha, Friday. No. 4 Kansas (3-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Texas, Thursday. No....
BOSTON RED SOX — Announced they have exercised manager Alex Cora's club option for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. NEW YORK YANKEES — Traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired OFs Bill...
