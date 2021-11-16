ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NCUA's Harper Drafting Rule for Succession Planning

By Jim DuPlessis
Credit Union Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNCUA Chairman Todd Harper said he is preparing a new rule to address the failure of many credit union boards to...

www.cutimes.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncua#Credit Unions#Financial Institutions
