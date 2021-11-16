NCUA's Harper Drafting Rule for Succession Planning

The financial services landscape continues to see significant shifts, forcing credit unions to adapt and prepare for changes quickly. One of those shifts includes understanding and preparing for the potential impact of digital assets such as cryptocurrency and related technologies. More than 20% of people with investable assets have invested in cryptocurrency, according to a Gemini survey, and this number will grow. These investors typically utilize a cryptocurrency exchange; however, more importantly for credit unions, research also showed that more than 60% would prefer to trade with their trusted financial institution. This technology can create a profound, positive impact on the credit union industry with a balanced approach.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 1 HOUR AGO