Steelers vs Chargers: 3 early causes for concern this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to the west coast this week to take on the Los Angeles Chargers and hope to put what happened last week behind them. The Steelers played the winless Detroit Lions to a tie in Pittsburgh with Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback. Will Pittsburgh get back on track this week? Maybe but here’s what we are worried about.

All the injuries(Oh and COVID too!)

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

At this point, I’m not sure if the Steelers can even field a competitive roster. Two key starters on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is just the beginning. It sounds like linebacker T.J. Watt and guard Kevin Dotson won’t play and a handful of other guys have their game statuses up in the air.

Slowing down Austin Ekeler

(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Pittsburgh has struggled mightily to stop the run and this week’s chore is slowing down Austin Ekeler. Ekeler has 523 rushing yards in nine games and five rushing touchdowns. Ekeler also has 39 receptions for 340 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Don't forget about Justin Herbert

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately this week the Steelers cannot put all their resources into stopping Ekeler because Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is a top young talent. Herbert has absolute command of the Los Angeles offense with 19 passing touchdowns, 2,545 passing yards and only seven interceptions. The Chargers balance is going to present a huge challenge for the Steelers defense and puts so much pressure on a hobbled offense to try to keep up.