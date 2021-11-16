ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers vs Chargers: 3 early causes for concern this week

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZSc9_0cyK1exh00

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to the west coast this week to take on the Los Angeles Chargers and hope to put what happened last week behind them. The Steelers played the winless Detroit Lions to a tie in Pittsburgh with Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback. Will Pittsburgh get back on track this week? Maybe but here’s what we are worried about.

All the injuries(Oh and COVID too!)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JI1RK_0cyK1exh00
(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

At this point, I’m not sure if the Steelers can even field a competitive roster. Two key starters on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is just the beginning. It sounds like linebacker T.J. Watt and guard Kevin Dotson won’t play and a handful of other guys have their game statuses up in the air.

Slowing down Austin Ekeler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yPhzc_0cyK1exh00
(AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

Pittsburgh has struggled mightily to stop the run and this week’s chore is slowing down Austin Ekeler. Ekeler has 523 rushing yards in nine games and five rushing touchdowns. Ekeler also has 39 receptions for 340 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Don't forget about Justin Herbert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SovgU_0cyK1exh00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately this week the Steelers cannot put all their resources into stopping Ekeler because Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is a top young talent. Herbert has absolute command of the Los Angeles offense with 19 passing touchdowns, 2,545 passing yards and only seven interceptions. The Chargers balance is going to present a huge challenge for the Steelers defense and puts so much pressure on a hobbled offense to try to keep up.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Did the Steelers just find the rightful successor to Ben Roethlisberger?

The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
NFL
stillcurtain.com

The Steelers rookie nobody is talking about, but should be

It looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have a pretty impressive 2021 draft class, but this rookie is somehow flying under the radar. With so much riding on their 2021 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers were relying on a handful of rookies to step up to the plate and not only play big roles for them this season but perform well. Needless to say, I doubt the team is too disappointed in them so far.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
ClutchPoints

Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
USA Today

Chicago Bears sign ex-Steelers linebacker ahead of MNF tilt

Everyone’s favorite tattooed, curly-haired linebacker is sleeping with the enemy. Per Wednesday’s NFL transaction wire, the Chicago Bears signed former Steelers outside linebacker Cassius Marsh to their practice squad. The Bears are his 10th team since being drafted in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. The timing...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Covid#The Reserve Covid 19#Austin Ekeler Pittsburgh
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Players Who Should Call It Quits After the 2021 Season

Some NFL players fail to realize when it's best to leave the game for good. Their physical skills fade before the passion to compete every week. A player's lack of production and recurring injuries provide the telling signs, though. Based on those factors, we can see the steady decline of star players who have fallen off from their All-Pro and Pro Bowl years.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

The Steelers Have Added A New Quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Preparing for Mason Rudolph to Start vs. Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will prepare for the Los Angeles Charger in Week 11 as if Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback. Rudolph stepped in as the starter in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions after Ben Roethlisberger tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday night. Roethlisberger is dealing with symptoms of the virus, meaning he will need to test negative twice within 24 hours and show be symptom-free for 48 hours before returning.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
93K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy