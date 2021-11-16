ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. manufacturing output races to 2-1/2-year high

By Syndicated Content
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Production at U.S. factories rebounded more than expected in October as the drag from Hurricane Ida faded and motor vehicle output picked up, but manufacturing continues to be constrained by shortages of raw materials and labor. Manufacturing output surged 1.2% last month to its highest level...

kitco.com

Gold steadies near 2-month high as U.S. inflation data in focus

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices held near a two-month high on Tuesday, drawing support from lower U.S. yields in the run-up to data that could shed more light on the U.S. inflation picture. Spot gold inched up 0.05% to $1,825.25 per ounce by 1334 GMT, around $2 shy of...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle at a 2-week high

Oil futures climbed Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in two weeks. Some analysts pointed out that talk of a potential release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights a shortage of crude supplies. An SPR release would be a "short-term measure at best," since any inventory drawn from the reserve would have to eventually be replenished, Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch. Oil prices may even rise in response to an SPR release, he said, as the move "will be seen as a desperate attempt that highlights the acute shortage of oil." Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 price forecasts for regular retail gasoline and U.S. benchmark crude. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.22, or 2.7%, to settle at $84.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Oct. 26, according to FactSet data.
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Asian stock valuations decline to near 1-1/2 year low

(Reuters) – The valuations of Asian equities dropped to a 17-month low at the end of October on concerns over China’s weakening economy and as analyst upgrades in earnings estimates failed to boost equities this year. The forward 12-month price-to earnings ratio (P/E) for the MSCI Asia-Pacific index dropped to...
State
Washington State
Reuters

U.S. lawmakers, officials, Trump, on oil reserve release

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday it would make 50 million barrels of oil available from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserves as part of a coordinated effort with other major economies to help cool oil prices. MARKET REACTION. Brent crude futures were up 21 cents,...
Singapore Oct core inflation up 1.5%, biggest jump in nearly 3 years

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s key price gauge rose by the fastest pace in nearly three years in October, mainly driven by higher services and food inflation. The core inflation rate — the central bank’s favoured price measure – rose to 1.5% in October on a year-on-year basis, compared with 1.2% in the prior month, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement.
Bond investors ramp up US inflation, rate-hike expectations – Russell Investments

LONDON (Reuters) – Fixed income managers have ramped up expectations for U.S. inflation and rate hikes in the face of stronger-than-anticipated price pressures, Russell Investments’ quarterly survey of investors found. Published on Tuesday, the survey of 53 leading bond and currency managers highlighted the challenges investors face in assessing the...
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
AFP

US existing home sales rose modestly in October

Sales of existing homes in the United States rose for the second straight month in October, again pushing prices higher and squeezing inventory, an industry survey said Monday. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said sales increased 0.8 percent from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million, more than analysts had forecast. Home inventory dropped 0.8 percent to a 2.4-month supply at the current sales pace, though that was about the same as September, the NAR said. Prices meanwhile continued their upward climb, with the median existing home price hitting $353,900, 13.1 percent higher than the same month last year.
