Illinois head coach Bret Bielema tests positive for COVID-19, won't coach at Iowa

This is what Selton Miguel, Nijel Pack and Bruce Weber had to say after Kansas State's 72-64 loss to Arkansas on Monday. On the difference in the second half... “If you've watched their games, they've gotten behind to almost every team, even their exhibition. Two games, East Central had them by 14 even into the second half, but they came out and attacked us. They were in attack mode. Their pressure was really good. They disrupted us. At halftime, you take a deep breath, figure it out and we just attack them. The points in the paint second half if they're going to pressure us and we just said we got to go at the hoop. I didn't think we went at the hoop in the first half. We settled to 0-for-10 from three in that first half, settled with some empty possessions, and then took care of the ball a little bit better in the second half. We told the players transition and second chance points would be the difference in the game and we were able to match some points off turnovers. We got the points in the paint mainly second half, fast break points is nine to eight. But the second chance, I think two or three of them were off for free throws 16-8, you look at it, that's the game and the couple little plays, finished the layup, make another open three somewhere down the line that could have given us given us a little better chance. We knew they were going to be good. We knew it would not be easy. Now you got to move forward, and you got another very very good team in Illinois tomorrow.”

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO