Illinois head coach Bret Bielema tests positive for COVID-19, won't coach at Iowa

By Joey Wagner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not travel to Saturday's game at Iowa. Bielema said he was fully vaccinated and received a booster shot during last week's bye week. Illinois (4-6, 3-4 Big Ten) needs to win its last two...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Hawkeyes#Covid
