UK announces national security probe of Nvidia’s $54 billion Arm deal
By Kate Beioley and Jim Pickard, Financial Times
7 days ago
The British government has launched an in-depth investigation into Nvidia’s takeover of the UK-based technology company Arm on national security grounds, throwing another hurdle in the path of the $54 billion deal. Further Reading. Digital and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has ordered a phase 2 investigation into the transaction...
A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector.
"Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers.
The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May.
Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
Saddled with a months-long shortage of computer chips due to global supply chain disruptions, Ford Motor has finally decided to take matters into its own hands. The automaker last week announced plans...
China's test of a globe-circling hypersonic weapon in July included the unprecedented launch of a separate missile from the ultra-high-speed vehicle, according to the Financial Times and Wall Street Journal.
The test showed China's development of its strategic, nuclear-capable weapons as more advanced than any had thought, surprising Pentagon officials, the two newspapers said.
Neither the United States nor Russia has demonstrated the same ability, which requires launching a missile from a parent vehicle traveling five times the speed of sound.
The Financial Times, which first reported the test over the weekend, said US military experts are trying to understand how China mastered the technology, which puts them in advance of rivals in the hypersonic arms race.
China has beat the U.S. to become the world’s richest nation, according to a new report. Key findings: Global net worth soared from $156 million in 2000 to $514 trillion in 2020, making the world wealthier than it was at any point in history. China accounted for nearly a third of the increase, the report from management consultancy firm McKinsey & Company stated.
There’s even more bad news for Nvidia’s acquisition of ARM. Yet another agency has concerns over Nvidia having total control over the UK chip company which provides blueprints to heaps of tech companies including Apple and Samsung. Just days after the UK launched a six month inquiry into the deal, the United States Federal Trade Commission has decided to also step in to scrutinise the move.
The UK’s competition regulator said it was conducting a probe into IAG's planned €500m purchase of Spain's Air Europa to see if it would harm competition in Britain. IAG, which owns British Airways, Iberia and Aer Lingus, said it would cooperate with the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation. It...
The takeover of Air Europa by British Airways owner IAG could face a formal investigation by the competition watchdog.The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it is considering whether the £420 million deal could lead to a substantial reduction of competition in the UK.IAG first announced plans to buy the Spanish airline in 2019 for 1 billion euros (£840 million) although the price was slashed after the Covid-19 pandemic knocked the entire sector by grounding planes.We will collaborate with the CMA. The London-Madrid route is highly competitive and is already part of the European Commission (investigation) processIAGBosses have already offered...
In an effort to combat the ongoing global chip shortage, chipmaker GlobalFoundries and the Ford Motor Company have announced a "strategic collaboration" today, both via press release and coverage in The Wall Street Journal. The "non-binding agreement," according to the release, "opens the door" for GlobalFoundries to deliver more chips to Ford in the short-term, while promising collaboration on future chips for cars.
Chip designer NVIDIA Corporation reported $7 billion in revenue for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2022 earlier today. This comes on the back of the company's strong performance in its enterprise segment, with sales made to corporate and other customers growing by more than 50% annually during Q3. The $7 billion revenue translated into a net income of $2.4 billion, to mark for a strong 84% and a modest 4% sequential growth. In her commentary, NVIDIA's chief financial officer Ms. Kolette Cress provided muted comments for the company's pending acquisition of British design house Arm Ltd - outlining that regulators in the United States have raised objections to the deal which is also facing regulatory scrutiny in major parts of the world.
NVIDIA’s NVDA proposed deal to acquire U.K.-based semiconductor chip designer, Arm Holdings, encountered another major hurdle after the British government ordered an in-depth investigation of the transaction over competition and national security concerns. U.K.’s Secretary of State for Culture and Digital, Nadine Dorries, yesterday revealed that she has instructed the...
