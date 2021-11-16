ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

GasBuddy: Only 32% of Americans plan to drive to Thanksgiving

KARE
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — It appears more Americans will be keeping Thanksgiving dinner closer to home this holiday, and many indicate that fuel prices are the reasons why. Results from GasBuddy's 2021 Annual Thanksgiving Travel Survey of nearly 1,500 motorists suggest just 32% of Americans plan to travel for the holiday dinner this...

www.kare11.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tulsa World

Thanksgiving travel forecast up this year, with most planning to drive

AAA, a federation of motor clubs throughout North America, predicts that 53.4 million people nationwide will travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from 2020. The figure brings travel volumes within 5% of prepandemic levels in 2019, with air travel almost completely recovered from its dramatic fall during the pandemic, up 80% over last year. As restrictions continue to lift and consumer confidence builds, AAA urges travelers to be proactive when making their travel plans this holiday season.
TRAVEL
Kankakee Daily Journal

Less people to drive over Thanksgiving

Most people will spend Thanksgiving at home rather than driving to see family, according to a recent survey by GasBuddy. A fuel savings online platform, GasBuddy surveyed 1,471 responses from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 and found that 51 percent fewer people will travel this Thanksgiving compared to the pre-COVID numbers of 2019. Only 32 percent of Americans plan to drive for Thanksgiving this year, a decline from 35 percent from last year.
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Thanksgiving Dinner#Gas Prices#Covid
WRAL

Driving for Thanksgiving? Brace for higher costs

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. More people are hitting the road this Thanksgiving holiday and facing higher costs for gas, car rentals and hotel rates.
CARS
NottinghamMD.com

Gas prices dip for second straight week heading into Thanksgiving holiday

NOTTINGHAM, MD—For the second straight week, the nation’s average gas price has declined, falling 1.9 cents from a week ago and stands at $3.39 per gallon on Monday,  according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country. The national average is up 2.8 cents from a month ago … Continue reading "Gas prices dip for second straight week heading into Thanksgiving holiday" The post Gas prices dip for second straight week heading into Thanksgiving holiday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set To Dip

U.S. retail gasoline prices have started to decline in recent days and could drop even further, according to fuel-savings app GasBuddy. "If you don't need gas, my suggestion is wait," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted on Wednesday when international crude oil prices crashed by 4%.
TRAFFIC
abc45.com

The price of gas could soon drop

Winston-Salem, N.C. — Motorist could soon see a decrease at the pumps as the price of crude oil drops. Monday, Triple-A reported the state average per gallon of gas was $3.24, which was a 1-cent less than the week prior. "Gas prices are pretty high right now," said Jordan Williams...
TRAFFIC
CBS Minnesota

TSA: Record Numbers Of Travelers For Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO)– The Transportation Security Administration announced the beginning of this year’s Thanksgiving travel rush. TSA says Friday was the busiest day for air travel in the U.S. since the pandemic began. On Friday alone, TSA reports 2,242,956 people passed through security. They said it is the highest number of daily passengers since Feb. 28, 2020, when 2,353,150 were screened. TSA checkpoint travel numbers are updated daily.   More On WCCO.com: Thousands Of Drivers Refusing To Pull Over For Police; ‘U’ Research Suggests Reasons For Uptick Kitchen Window Closing In Minneapolis After 35 Years In Business ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases
LIFESTYLE
KARE

Target to make Thanksgiving closure permanent

Target says having its stores closed on Thanksgiving Day will be the new normal, permanently ending the Black Friday tradition that it embraced for years. The move, announced Monday, comes as the Minneapolis-based discounter and other retailers including Walmart and Macy’s will be closed for the second Thanksgiving in a row.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Gas Prices Rise To $3.42 Per Gallon; 2 Cents Higher Than National Average

BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices in Massachusetts are slightly higher than the nationwide average. AAA reports that the average cost of a gallon of gas in the state went up a penny from last week to $3.42. Meanwhile, the national average went down a cent to $3.40. CBS News reports that the price of crude oil on Friday fell 3% to about $76 a barrel. If that level holds, gas prices could drop between 15 cents to 30 cents in the next few weeks, according to GasBuddy. “The price of crude oil accounts for about 50%–60% of what consumers pay at the pump, so a lower oil price could eventually translate into better gasoline prices for drivers,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. Gas prices in Massachusetts are 8 cents higher than a month ago and $1.35 higher than at this time last year.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS San Francisco

Drivers to Face High Prices at Gas Pumps During Holiday Season

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area residents who are driving during the upcoming holiday season can expect to pay high prices at the pump. According to Triple A, the current California average price per gallon is $4.71. A key reason is that gas production fell when demand dropped during stay-at-home measures and now has not caught up as more people venture out. “We have seen an unusual and unseasonal increase in gas prices. Typically this time of year, we would expect prices to go down. They have done anything but that,” said AAA spokesman Jeffrey Spring. AAA predicts that traffic will hit pre-pandemic levels with roughly seven million Californians hitting the road. According to Gas Buddy there were some deals to be had if you are willing to drive a few miles. Safeway Express on San Pablo Ave. in Hercules was at $4.17 a gallon; the Valero on Whipple Ave. in Redwood City was at $4.21 and at the ABE on Mission Blvd. in Hayward was at $4.19.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS LA

Target To Close All Stores On Thanksgiving Day Permanently Moving Forward

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Target announced Monday that it will close all its stores on Thanksgiving Day this year and beyond, joining other large retailers who have made a similar decision. Target decided to close on Thanksgiving last November, during the height of the pandemic. Earlier this year, it announced it would close on Thanksgiving Day again. On Monday, however, the company went a step further and said that it would close its stores on every Thanksgiving Day moving forward. Target CEO Brian Cornell said the move was in response to the overwhelmingly positive response it received from employees. “Today, I’m making it official:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Thanksgiving Travel Rush; What Passengers Can Expect On The Road And In The Air

As the holiday travel rush begins, people heading in and out of Palm Springs International explain that crowds at airports across the country are starting to grow, but for now, it’s still bearable. “It’s two hours to Seattle and then three hours back to Alaska,” explained Evelyn Beeters, traveling to...
TRAVEL
northeastern.edu

Brace for Thanksgiving holiday travel turbulence

Eager to hit the road and reconnect with friends and family in-person this Thanksgiving after last year’s COVID-19 precautions meant celebrating the holidays at home?. A surge in holiday travel plans—combined with the recent opening of U.S. borders to fully vaccinated international travelers—means roads and airports will be more crowded. Add in a forecast for stormy weather along much of the East Coast and holiday travel looks downright turbulent.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy