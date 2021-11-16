GasBuddy: Only 32% of Americans plan to drive to Thanksgiving

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Bay Area residents who are driving during the upcoming holiday season can expect to pay high prices at the pump. According to Triple A, the current California average price per gallon is $4.71. A key reason is that gas production fell when demand dropped during stay-at-home measures and now has not caught up as more people venture out. “We have seen an unusual and unseasonal increase in gas prices. Typically this time of year, we would expect prices to go down. They have done anything but that,” said AAA spokesman Jeffrey Spring. AAA predicts that traffic will hit pre-pandemic levels with roughly seven million Californians hitting the road. According to Gas Buddy there were some deals to be had if you are willing to drive a few miles. Safeway Express on San Pablo Ave. in Hercules was at $4.17 a gallon; the Valero on Whipple Ave. in Redwood City was at $4.21 and at the ABE on Mission Blvd. in Hayward was at $4.19.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO