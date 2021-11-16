ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Plant-based omegas and the case for Ahiflower: SupplySide West 2021 report

By Sebastian Krawiec
nutritionaloutlook.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNature's Crops' Greg Cumberford discusses the advantages of Ahiflower as a plant-based source for omegas, and new clinical data that is on the way. Omega-3s EPA and DHA are probably the most well-known and broadly consumed dietary supplements due to their cardiovascular benefits and the level of clinical substantiation they’ve undergone....

www.nutritionaloutlook.com

Comments / 0

Related
nutritionaloutlook.com

Rice-based maltodextrin replacer gives formulators a new clean-label tool for food, beverages: SupplySide West 2021 report

Cargill discussed how its new SimPure RF 92260 soluble rice flour offers similar taste, texture, and functionality as maltodextrin. Maltodextrin is a key ingredient in food and beverage formulating, acting as a bulking agent or carrier for flavors in everything from powdered drink mixes to reduced-sugar baked goods. As useful as maltodextrin is, however, many food and beverage manufacturers are aiming to replace it as consumers demand cleaner-labeled products. Rice flour can act as a clean-label replacer for maltodextrin, but traditional rice flour doesn’t work. At October’s SupplySide West trade show, Cargill (Minneapolis) explained why its new SimPure RF 92260 soluble rice flour was specifically designed to be an easy-to-use, one-to-one, clean-label maltodextrin replacer for formulators, offering similar viscosity, sensory, and bulking performance as maltodextrin across a wide range of applications. These applications include powdered beverages, reduced-sugar bakery, dairy, convenience foods, sauces and dressing, snacks, seasoning mixes, and flavor carrier.
INDUSTRY
nutritionaloutlook.com

Building a better black seed oil: TriNutra discusses what makes a superior extract at SupplySide West 2021

At the show, the company discussed recent research investigating what makes an ideal composition of black seed oil. Black seed oil’s (Nigella sativa) popularity has grown in recent years. In 2020, Nigella sativa was one of the 40 top-selling herbal supplements in the U.S. natural channel, coming in at number 18, with sales growing 21.6% that year to nearly $6.5 million, according to the American Botanical Council’s (Austin, TX) latest Herb Market Report. Within the black seed market, extract quality can vary depending on the producer. At October’s SupplySide West trade show, Morris Zelkha, partner and CEO of black seed ingredient supplier TriNutra Ltd. (Ness Ziona, Israel), discussed recent research his company did to profile and investigate the composition of its own black seed oil—which is used to make its flagship ThymoQuin standardized cold-press Nigella sativa oil as well as its recently launched B’utyQuin Nigella sativa oil for cosmetic products—to determine what makes a better black seed oil.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatty Acid#Fish Oil#Omegas#Dha#Ala#Sda#Stearidonic Acid#Gla
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Government urged to shift to plant-based food system

World leaders have been urged to negotiate a global transition to a plant-based food system in an open letter signed by Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change (IPCC) Scientists, Nobel Laureates and MPs. Backed by Nobel Laureates, Roger D. Kornberg (2006 prize in Chemistry), Eric S. Maskin (2007 prize in Economic...
INDUSTRY
kcrw.com

Natural healing: Plant-based medicines and supplement skepticism

Host Jonathan Bastian talks with ethnobotanist Dr. Cassandra Quave about the amazing medicinal potential of plants and her global search for natural compounds — long known to traditional healers — that could help save us from the looming crisis of untreatable superbugs. We also hear from Dr. Marion Nestle, New York University professor emeritus of nutrition, food studies, and public health, on the health benefits — both real and fictitious — of nutritional supplements. From probiotics to vitamins, why do we take supplements without any scientific evidence that they do any good?
NUTRITION
SlashGear

Case report reveals plant-based diet may relieve chronic migraines

A number of studies and case reports have been published over the years that implicate plant-based diets as a way to reduce or eliminate certain chronic conditions. The latest example of this was recently published in BMJ Case Reports, a peer-reviewed publication, where doctors revealed that a plant-based diet full of dark green leafy vegetables offered a man relief from … Continue reading
DIETS
InvestorPlace

3 Promising Plant-Based Stocks For a Growing Portfolio

Plant-based stocks have attracted significant investor interest in the past year. Data released by The Good Food Institute reveals that $3.1 billion in investment capital went into alternative proteins globally in 2020. That amount was three times the capital raised in 2019. In addition, Meticulous Research suggests the plant-based market...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Science
Mix 103.9

Save 30 Percent On Groceries By Switching to a Plant-Based Diet, Report Says

Plant-based eating is not only easier on the body and the planet, but also on the wallet, new research suggests. Oxford University just released a study called “The Global and Regional Costs of Healthy and Sustainable Dietary Patterns” which explores the cost-effectiveness of the most sustainable diets as compared to traditional cuisines of 150 countries. The researchers announced that it is an affordable decision to adopt plant-based, flexitarian, or vegetarian diets in the US, the United Kingdom, Australia, many Western European countries, and more.
NUTRITION
bakingbusiness.com

A systemic approach to plant-based protein

A systems approach helps get the most out of every ingredient. It also is critical to addressing the greatest challenges when boosting the plant protein content of baked goods, which are managing water, texture and flavor. Plant proteins, for example, often bring along earthy notes and other off flavors. Even...
INDUSTRY
nutritionaloutlook.com

Beta-alanine set for growth in sports nutrition and healthy aging post-COVID, Natural Alternatives International reports at SupplySide West 2021

The beta-alanine market is primed for growth, bolstered by consumers’ increased focus on health and wellness in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said. The beta-alanine market is primed for growth, bolstered by consumers’ increased focus on health and wellness in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Mark LeDoux, CEO and chairman of the board of directors for Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NAI; Carlsbad, CA), during the SupplySide West trade show. This bodes well for NAI’s flagship CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn beta-alanine ingredients, which LeDoux said he expects to see significant business gains for in both the sports nutrition and healthy aging markets moving forward.
HEALTH
nutritionaloutlook.com

From postbiotics and natural preservatives to fermentation pipeline, Blue California talks about its new direction at SupplySide West 2021

For ingredients supplier Blue California, October’s SupplySide West trade show was the first time the company got to display many of its recently introduced ingredients. For ingredients supplier Blue California (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA), October’s SupplySide West trade show was the first time the company got to display many of its recently introduced ingredients. The company has been keeping busy with ingredient innovation, and it’s all part of its new strategic direction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
nutritionaloutlook.com

Nutrition21’s nooLVL ingredient offers cognitive benefits to everyone, not just gamers: SupplySide West 2021 report

A new study shows nooLVL provides cognitive health benefits that are far more extensive, including enhancing short-term memory, working memory, and concentration. Nutrition 21 (Harrison, NY) has been growing its footprint in the esports dietary supplement market with its nooLVL ingredient for the past several years. The ingredient is a patented complex of bonded arginine silicate and inositol. Back in 2019, the company published a human clinical study1 done specifically in esport athletes that found that nooLVL significantly improved visual attention, motor speed, and reaction time. At this October’s SupplySide West show, the company unveiled its latest published study2, which found that nooLVL can offer gamers not just reaction-time benefits but much more. The study showed nooLVL provides cognitive health benefits that are far more extensive, including enhancing short-term memory, working memory, and concentration. These benefits can also apply to non-gamers.
HEALTH
nutritionaloutlook.com

Eye health supplement market looks good, especially post-COVID, firms say: SupplySide West 2021 report

Ingredient suppliers confirmed that consumers are becoming more interested in eye health supplements for everyday support and not just for age-related problems. Mintel, during a presentation at October’s Vitafoods Europe trade show, pegged eye health as a top-five ingredient category the market researcher is watching in 2022. Emma Schofield, associate director, global food science, Mintel, said, “Eye health has long been relevant to consumers, possibly more focused on age-related eye degeneration, but our increasingly virtual lives suggest new opportunities for eye health to target consumers who are concerned about the impact that screens have on their eye health.” Fast-forward to October’s SupplySide West trade show in the U.S., and ingredient suppliers confirmed that consumers are becoming more interested in eye health supplements for everyday support and not just for age-related problems.
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

What are the side effects for the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots?

All American adults became eligible for the COVID-19 booster shots last week after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved the shots. But now there are lingering questions about side effects for people who get the booster shots, especially if they’ve decided...
INDUSTRY
Hr Morning

Vaccine mandate: OSHA halting implementation, enforcement

Here’s another Emergency Temporary Standard vaccine mandate update and advice on what your options are. Back on Wednesday, Nov. 17th, we informed you on who the winner of the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation’s lottery was – the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals. And how it would hear the consolidated litigation over the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
LOTTERY
BBC

Pharmacists to restrict new patients over pressures

Community pharmacists in Northern Ireland have said they will not accept new patients who require help managing their medicines at home. Members voted for it due to increased demands on essential services. From 1 December they will not take on new patients who require daily tablets being organised in medicine...
HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy