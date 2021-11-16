Plant-based omegas and the case for Ahiflower: SupplySide West 2021 report

At the show, the company discussed recent research investigating what makes an ideal composition of black seed oil. Black seed oil’s (Nigella sativa) popularity has grown in recent years. In 2020, Nigella sativa was one of the 40 top-selling herbal supplements in the U.S. natural channel, coming in at number 18, with sales growing 21.6% that year to nearly $6.5 million, according to the American Botanical Council’s (Austin, TX) latest Herb Market Report. Within the black seed market, extract quality can vary depending on the producer. At October’s SupplySide West trade show, Morris Zelkha, partner and CEO of black seed ingredient supplier TriNutra Ltd. (Ness Ziona, Israel), discussed recent research his company did to profile and investigate the composition of its own black seed oil—which is used to make its flagship ThymoQuin standardized cold-press Nigella sativa oil as well as its recently launched B’utyQuin Nigella sativa oil for cosmetic products—to determine what makes a better black seed oil.

INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO