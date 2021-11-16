Plant-based omegas and the case for Ahiflower: SupplySide West 2021 report

Cargill discussed how its new SimPure RF 92260 soluble rice flour offers similar taste, texture, and functionality as maltodextrin. Maltodextrin is a key ingredient in food and beverage formulating, acting as a bulking agent or carrier for flavors in everything from powdered drink mixes to reduced-sugar baked goods. As useful as maltodextrin is, however, many food and beverage manufacturers are aiming to replace it as consumers demand cleaner-labeled products. Rice flour can act as a clean-label replacer for maltodextrin, but traditional rice flour doesn’t work. At October’s SupplySide West trade show, Cargill (Minneapolis) explained why its new SimPure RF 92260 soluble rice flour was specifically designed to be an easy-to-use, one-to-one, clean-label maltodextrin replacer for formulators, offering similar viscosity, sensory, and bulking performance as maltodextrin across a wide range of applications. These applications include powdered beverages, reduced-sugar bakery, dairy, convenience foods, sauces and dressing, snacks, seasoning mixes, and flavor carrier.
