Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans has admitted he feared the troublesome foot injury which plagued him for the early part of this season could have been career-threatening.The 33-year-old made his first appearance for his country since March on Friday night as he returned to anchor the defence in a 1-0 win over Lithuania his 92nd cap, but had missed the previous three camps due to plantar fasciitis.Having hobbled off in the first half of the FA Cup Final in May, Evans missed several games for Leicester at the start of this season, though he has been a regular presence...

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO