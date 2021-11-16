ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The US Finally Adopts a National Recycling Strategy

 7 days ago

I put out one or two bags of garbage a week. The people across the street put out 10-12. I have no idea how they generate that much trash or even if it all is truly theirs. But charging per bag would make recycling as much of it as possible a...

TheConversationAU

How to make roads with recycled waste, and pave the way to a circular economy

It cost A$49 million to add 12.5 kilometres of extra lanes to Western Australia’s Kwinana Highway, south of Perth’s CBD. That’s not unusual. On average, building a single lane of road costs about about A$5 million per kilometre. What is unusual about this stretch of extra freeway is not the money but the materials beneath the bitumen: two stabilising layers comprised of 25,000 tonnes of crushed recycled concrete, about 90% of which came from the demolition of Subiaco Oval (once Perth’s premier football ground). Recycling building and construction materials remains the exception to the rule in Australia. The National Waste Policy...
ENVIRONMENT
kyma.com

Celebrate National Recycle Day by donating to the Goodwill

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's November 15th and that means it's National Recycle Day. Started in 1997, by the National Recycling Coalition. Across the country, communities celebrate the day in their own way. The day is meant to encourage Americans to make a change for the good of all mankind.
YUMA, AZ
FraminghamSOURCE

EPA Releases National Recycling Strategy Focused on Climate Change & Environmental Justice

WASHINGTON DC – Today, November 15, is National Recycling Day. The U.S. Environmental Protection Association (EPA) released its National Recycling Strategy today. The Strategy is focused on enhancing and advancing the national municipal solid waste (MSW) recycling system and identifies strategic objectives and stakeholder-led actions to create a stronger, more resilient and cost-effective U.S. municipal solid waste recycling system. It is part one of a series dedicated to building a circular economy for all.
ENVIRONMENT
theridernews.com

Rider’s role in a national recycling issue

At this year’s Campus Sustainability Day event, the Facilities Management Grounds Department dropped off around seven large garbage bags to display outside of Cranberry’s. These garbage bags were full of just one week’s worth of litter collected around the Rider campus which was not placed in garbage cans or recycling bins. This was not our community’s trash; it was solely our litter. It was thrown on the ground, scattered throughout the parking lots, and tossed aside— left for others to handle.
ENVIRONMENT
abc27 News

Pa. officials offer guidance on recycling correctly for National Recycling Day

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday is National Recycling Day, and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is reminding Pennsylvanians of the importance of recycling correctly. The department unveiled “Guidelines for Recycling in Your Community,” a simple guide to help residents and businesses understand recycling in Pennsylvania. Recycling the wrong items can damage machinery, make the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wgaaradio.com

National Recycle Day-Take the Pledge!

Each year on November 15, millions of people across the United States take part in America Recycles Day. The day raises awareness about recycling and the purchasing of recycled products. How we recycle and reuse products are important. For example, one-use water bottles flood America’s waterways and landfills at a...
ENVIRONMENT
Grist

The US’s first roadmap for recycling

It’s Wednesday, November 17, and the EPA has a national strategy to increase recycling rates. Most recyclable materials in the U.S. are never repurposed into new products; the proportion of waste that gets recycled or composted has hovered between 30 and 35 percent since 2005. The numbers are even worse for plastic, of which only 9 percent gets recycled. But the Biden administration has a plan to do better.
ENVIRONMENT
slashdot.org

How Bad is Online Shopping for the Environment?

This is another non-story, because as always it's based on conflating tangential things to create a story where there isn't one, e.g.:. "By the company's own account, its overall emissions spiked 19 percent, equivalent to running 15 coal plants for one year. More fossil fuel use and investments in buildings, data servers and transportation were key drivers."
ENVIRONMENT
KMJ

EPA Releases National Strategy to Transform U.S. Recycling, California Stands at Forefront

SAN FRANCISCO (Nov. 23, 2021) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the 2021 National Recycling Strategy to tackle recycling challenges facing the nation and to create a stronger, more resilient, and cost-effective municipal solid waste recycling system. This year, California alone has invested $270 million in new recycling infrastructure and programs. The 2021 strategy is also the first time EPA’s recycling approach will address the climate impacts of producing, using, and disposing of materials. The strategy also includes a focus on the human health and environmental impacts of waste and waste-related facilities in overburdened communities, reflecting the Agency’s commitment to delivering environmental justice.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

The average person’s daily choices can still make a big difference in fighting climate change – and getting governments and utilities to tackle it, too

The average American’s everyday interactions with energy sources are limited. They range from turning appliances on or off, to commuting, to paying utility bills. The connections between those acts and rising global temperatures may seem distant. However, individuals hold many keys to unlocking solutions to climate change – the biggest...
ENVIRONMENT
trentontrib.com

Council adopts recycling program

The Trenton mayor and City Council last month unanimously approved a long-awaited plan to start a biweekly citywide curbside recycling program. The elected officials approved the framework of a city-run recycling program that was laid out during a September study session by Acting City Administrator Dean Creech. It includes the...
TRENTON, MI
slashdot.org

Visions of a US Computer Chip Boom Have Cities Hustling

Only fools are still chasing after chip foundries. There have already been enough started to wipe out any temporary shortage caused by the pandemic and create a massive glut in 3-5 years tops. This looks like the railroad boom a hundred years ago - where the rail system in the US got massively overbuilt by everyone chasing the big money. Then most went bankrupt as there was too much competition for too little freight.
TECHNOLOGY
Wave 3

20 Louisville families finish adoptions on National Adoption Day

Man shot, killed on Watterson Expressway identified; officer, suspect also shot. The shootings, which happened around 2:30 a.m., started on the Watterson Expressway and ended on Dixie Highway. WAVE EVENING BACKUP. Updated: 4 hours ago. WAVE EVENING BACKUP. WAVE 3 News: Friday morning, November 19, 2021. Updated: 10 hours ago.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
NBCMontana

Biden reverses course on OSHA vaccine mandate

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced the Biden administration reversed course and suspended its implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers after previously telling businesses they should proceed despite a court-ordered pause. Knudsen and other attorneys general sued the government...
HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

California Residents Should Prepare For Strong Earthquakes

"Each year, California generally gets two or three earthquakes large enough to cause moderate damage to structures (magnitude 5.5 and higher)," per the California Department of Conservation. And since several fault lines run through major population centers throughout California, residents should know what to do during a strong earthquake.
CALIFORNIA STATE

